Domino’s Pizza withdraws popular dips over allergy concerns

Domino’s was forced to withdraw some of its popular dips amid allergy concerns - Domino's/PA

Domino’s Pizza has withdrawn two of its popular dipping sauces after contaminated batches sparked allergy concerns.

The chain has withdrawn its Garlic & Herb and Honey & Mustard dips over the weekend after traces of peanut were found in the sauces.

Customers with allergies were told not to consume the items and to dispose of them amid concerns they could pose a health risk. It said there would be a disruption to supply of dips in the coming days.

A Domino’s Pizza spokesperson told The Telegraph: “At the weekend, we discovered that some batches of Domino’s Pizza Garlic & Herb and Honey & Mustard dips contained traces of peanut which could pose a risk for people with peanut allergies.

Traces of peanut were found to have contaminated some Domino’s sauces - Domino's/PA

“We have withdrawn all these dips from sale, and ask any customers who have people in their household with peanut allergies not to consume and instead dispose of any of these dips that they have at home.

“Domino’s takes food safety very seriously and we are working urgently with our supplier to understand how this happened and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“There will be disruption to the supply of dips in the coming days while we wait for new supplies to arrive and appreciate customers’ understanding during this time.”

One customer wrote on X that they had an “itchy mouth” after one of the dips last week. They wrote: “I was wondering why I had an itchy mouth and felt sick after dipping my pizza in one of these last week, and other people’s allergies aren’t as mild as mine.”

Domino’s assured customers it took food safety ‘very seriously’ following the incident - Domino's/PA

A letter sent to customers from the pizza chain said both its 100g “Big Dip” pots and the 25g smaller pots may have been impacted.

The letter said: “At Domino’s Pizza, the quality of our products and safety of our customers is the highest priority, particularly when it comes to allergens.

“We have become aware that some of our Garlic & Herb dip and Honey & Mustard dip may contain traces of peanut.

“This issue may impact both our 100g Big Dip pots and the smaller, 25g, pots we provide with our pizzas.

“If you do have a peanut allergy, please dispose of the dips and do not consume them. If you do not have a peanut allergy, no further action is required.”