Domino's Pizza Japan apologizes over viral video of nose-picking employee contaminating dough

[Source]

Domino's Pizza Japan has issued a public apology on its official X account after a video of an employee picking his nose and contaminating a pizza dough went viral.

The viral video: In the video posted to X, the part-time male employee dressed in Domino's Pizza’s uniform along with gloves can be seen working on the dough while talking with the person behind the camera at around 2 a.m. local time on Monday. As they both laugh, the man picks his nose and wipes his finger on pizza dough.

The recording has gone viral on social media, garnering criticism with the hashtags “nuisance act” and “part-time terrorism” in Japanese, according to the Japan News.

Domino’s apology: Domino's Pizza Japan immediately issued an apology, expressing regret for any discomfort caused to customers.

Story continues

“The dough used in the video is at a stage before fermentation is complete, and there is a 24-hour fermentation process after this, so we have confirmed that it has not been used yet,” the company wrote. “We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Trending on NextShark: S. Korean YouTuber Tzuyang apologizes for imitation of Filipina in 'racist' mukbang video

Trending on NextShark: Scientists describe new jellyfish species with red 'cross', 240 tentacles

Taking action: On Tuesday, the employees involved in the video were identified and fired from the store in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture. The Tokyo-based pizza giant had temporarily closed the store and disposed of the contaminated pizza dough.

During the company’s investigation, the nose-picking employee admitted to committing the nuisance act, saying “I did it because I thought it’d be kind of funny. I really regret it.”

Additionally, the pizza chain noted that they are contemplating legal measures.

Trending on NextShark: Hermes hands $4,300 bonus to all 22,000 staff after strong late 2023 Asia sales

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!