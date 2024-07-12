Don Jr bizarrely praises Biden’s press conference as ‘not too bad’

Donald Trump Jr bizarrely praised President Joe Biden’s press conference as “not too bad” and said it would be “wonderful” if he stays in the 2024 White House race, amid murmurs that Trumpworld insiders are concerned about another Democrat taking over the party ticket.

The former president’s son hosted a live reaction video on Rumble on Thursday night, where he chimed in with a running commentary of Biden’s performance during his hour-long, high-stakes press conference at the Nato summit.

During his live reaction, Don Jr offered some rare praise for the president saying he was “doing okay” and that he is “not too bad”.

At one point, Don Jr added that he thought it sounded like Biden would ignore the growing calls for him to step aside and stay in the race – something he curiously welcomed.

“I think it’s wonderful,” he said, of Biden remaining at the top of the Democratic party ticket.

“Let him stay,” Don Jr added at another moment.

The encouragement, whether it be sarcasm or not, comes amid reports that Trumpworld insiders are keen for Biden to stay in the 2024 race.

Sources told The Guardian that Trump’s campaign team sees Biden as the best option for the former president to wage his campaign for the White House.

Despite having spent years deriding Biden as “sleepy Joe”, the Trump campaign is now wary about pushing concerns about Biden’s age and cognitive abilities in case it leads to him dropping out.

Should Biden step aside and be replaced by a younger Democrat, Trump would then no longer be able to use two key lines of attack – his claims about Biden’s mental acuity and Biden’s record on inflation – which have been key to his campaign, according to the report.

Several polls are also currently putting Trump out ahead of Biden in the 2024 race, something that could be in jeopardy with a new Democratic candidate.

Donald Trump Jr gives running commentary of Biden’s press conference (YouTube/Triggered)

The eyes of the nation once again turned to Biden on Thursday night as he held what was pitted to be a “big boy press conference” during the Nato summit in Washington DC.

In the briefing, the president sought to reassure American voters, Democratic donors, and his party’s House and Senate lawmakers that he can both beat Trump in November and serve another term, as he faces growing calls to step aside from the 2024 race following his disastrous debate performance last month.

While he stayed firm in the face of questions from reporters about his cognitive abilities to do the job, Biden got off to a calamitous start with a fresh gaffe, mixing up his Republican rival Trump and his Vice President Kamala Harris.

When asked if he had concerns about Harris beating Trump if she were to replace him on the ticket, Biden responded: “Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump, to be vice president, if I think she’s not qualified to be president.”

Biden failed to pick up on his gaffe or correct himself.

It was quickly seized upon by his Republican rival Donald Trump who, much like his son, resorted to sarcasm rather than his usual lines of attack.

“Crooked Joe begins his “Big Boy” Press Conference with, "I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president." Great job, Joe!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Don Jr echoed his father’s comments in a post on X about the gaffe.

“In a great show of competence Biden just said: “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President TRUMP to be Vice President” You’re doing great Joe,” he wrote.