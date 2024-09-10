Don Jr confronted on podcast by restaurant owner who says he lost half his customers over Trump support

Donald Trump Jr speaks at the Republican National Convention. A restaurant owner confronted Trump Jr. during his “Triggered” podcast, claiming he lost customers over his support for the former president (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Minnesota restaurant owner confronted Donald Trump Jr. on his podcast, claiming he lost half his customers after publicly supporting the former president.

Trump Jr. was reading live chat messages on his political podcast Triggered when restaurant owner Allen Brenycz confronted him. Brenycz told Trump Jr. that he lost half his customers after purchasing a digital billboard supporting the former president.

“I have a digital billboard on the highway in Minnesota,” Brenycz wrote. “I need a repost from you for my pin post. I’ve lost half my business since publicly supporting.”

Brenycz appeared to be referring to a GoFundMe he launched to gather funds for the billboard.

“As many of you know after coming out and advertising for a political figure I am alienating a good percentage of customers,” he wrote on the GoFundMe, which had received $329 as of Tuesday evening.

“Many folks voting with feelings will just simply refuse to patronize my business because of my support,” Brenycz continued.

Trump Jr. told the restaurant owner he’d “try to check that out.”

“I haven’t seen it, but if I can find the post, I will check it out, appreciate the support,” the former president’s son said.

Brenycz restaurant is in Minnesota, where vice presidential contender Tim Walz serves as governor. Vice President Kamala Harris leads Trump 51 percent to 44 percent in Walz’s home state, according to a poll released Monday by Morning Consult.

Harris is ahead of Trump in national polls as well. The vice president has a 2.8-point lead over her Republican opponent, according to an average of national polls, collated by FiveThirtyEight on Tuesday.

These numbers could change though as Harris and Trump face off during their first debate on Tuesday night.

The debate has high stakes for both candidates, The Independent previously reported.

Harris must keep up the spike in enthusiasm among Democrats since Joe Biden dropped out of the race, while Trump will seek to stop that momentum in its tracks and make up lost ground.