Don McKellar tells Vietnamese story with largely Canadian cast
Actor-director Don McKellar turned to some fellow Canadians to tell his latest story, The Sympathizer, which centres around a double agent and Vietnamese identity.
Actor-director Don McKellar turned to some fellow Canadians to tell his latest story, The Sympathizer, which centres around a double agent and Vietnamese identity.
“Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do,” the reality star captioned the photo
The musical icon talked to PEOPLE the day after the first show of her new Vegas residency
The proud parents each wrote a touching tribute in honor of Jennifer's big achievement
OMG! That was the near-universal reaction among Taylor Swift fans to a picture circulating on social media of what appears to be a baby laying on the floor of the Paris venue where Swift was performing. Twitter user @jacnights13 shared a photo of a baby appearing to be asleep on a purple coat in the standing room …
The Duchess of Sussex wore the necklace from her late mother-in-law for the first time
Rumors about the Princess of Wales' health circulated social media after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.
Toby Melville/ReutersMystery over Harry’s royal residence requestThe controversy around Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K. earlier this week—and being apparently iced out by his family—has become a war of words and interpretations, the U.K. Sunday Times reports. The paper says Harry asked if he could stay in a royal residence when he was in the U.K. His father King Charles is said to have agreed to the request, but then Harry ended up staying in a hotel for three days.Harry was “deeply stung” by n
Prince Harry reportedly declined King Charle's offer to stay at a royal residence this week, amid his three-day visit to the UK.
Coronation Street star Anthony Cotton has reacted to the soap receiving no BAFTA nominations.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are off to a busy second day in Nigeria
The Bafta Television Awards saw a star-studded red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage has paid tribute to Lance Cooper following the latest episode's twist.
Kendall supported her sister at an event promoting Kylie's vodka soda drink Sprinter on Friday, May 10, in Las Vegas
Her husband David previously toasted her as one of the "most amazing Mummy’s" on Mother's Day in the U.K. earlier this year
Honestly, "The Office" was low-key better without Michael Scott...
Hilton shares her kids — son Phoenix, 16 months, and daughter London, 5 months — with husband Carter Reum
The country star was the man of the hour at Keep Memory Alive's 27th Annual Power of Love Gala
The Oscar winner arrived at the GLAAD Media Awards in a showstopping ensemble
The '90210' alum is dating British rugby player Danny Cipriani, after the pair first met on the dating app Raya many years ago
Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son Damian have spoken exclusively to HELLO! about their close bond, their love lives, and filming together