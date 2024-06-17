Don Omar Reveals He Has Cancer in Instagram Post: 'See You Soon'

The rapper and musician shared a photo of his hospital bracelet in an Instagram post on Monday, June 17

Don Omar/Instagram Don Omar

Don Omar has revealed he is fighting cancer.

In an Instagram post on Monday, June 17, the Puerto Rican rapper/singer (whose real name is William Omar Landrón Rivera), 46, announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer,” Don Omar captioned an image translated from Spanish — featuring a hospital wristband from an Orlando medical center. “Good intentions are well received. See you soon. #f---cancer.”

Reps for Don Omar have not yet replied to PEOPLE's request for comment.

News of his diagnosis comes just hours after he posted an Instagram Reel featuring auditions from dancers for the second leg of his Back to Reggaetón Tour.

“The most special thing about today’s auditions is seeing that there are people who want to dare to dream with me,” Don Omar said in the post shared on Saturday, June 15. “Thank you to each of you who gave your all on the dance floor! This second stage of the tour comes with everything.”

Romain Maurice/Getty Don Omar attends Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro at Kaseya Center on February 22, 2024 in Miami

In 2023, the “Guaya Guaya” singer made a comeback with his 2023 album Forever King and embarked on a 20-date Back to Reggaetón tour that ran from March 7 to April 21, which ended at Kaseya Center in Miami. However, Don Omar ended up extending the tour by 18 dates.

The second leg of the tour will launch on Wednesday, Aug. 7 in Oakland, Calif., and will make visit locations including San Diego; Portland, Ore.; Tampa, Fla.; and Newark, N.J., before finishing at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on Sept. 14.



Paras Griffin/Getty Don Omar performs onstage during his "Back To Reggaeton" tour at Gas South Arena on April 18, 2024 in Duluth, Georgia

In December 2023, he ended his longtime feud with Daddy Yankee.

In separate social media posts, the reggaeton stars shared their appreciation for one another and squashed their beef.

“Today we close the book that kept the best chapters of our controversial rivalry,” the "Danza Kuduro" artist wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Yankee, 47, smiling. “Thank you for your words and for listening to mine that came from the heart as well. I wish you the best for you and your family. Thank you for your competitiveness and admirable discipline but even more thank you for what you did for our music.”

Don Omar continued: “Thank you for collaborating and for competing because I did it with a titan. I keep the good memories, the laughs, the dreams together and the desire for a last round with such a great adversary. We will meet again soon because I owe you a hug and thank you in person. In the meantime, long live King Daddy.”

