Don Ross return tour includes stop in the Sault

A veteran of the Canadian music scene is getting ready to embark on his first major Ontario tour in years, with his second show set to take place at the Algoma Conservatory of Music this Saturday.

While fingerstyle guitarist Don Ross has been performing all over Europe since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased up, he told The Sault Star that hitting the road in the Great White North this month will be a welcome change of pace.

"Canadian audiences are much more rambunctious and fun to play for, so I'm looking forward to that," said Ross, who is currently based in Charlottetown, P.E.I. "It'll be a fun reunion."

Ross began his full-time music career in 1988, the same year he won the U.S. National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship for the first time.

The following year he released his debut studio album Bearing Straight, setting the stage for a lengthy career that includes 16 solo releases and various other collaborative projects.

In 1996, Ross won the U.S. National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship for the second time, making him the only musician to accomplish such a feat.

Throughout his career, Ross' grasp of different musical styles—from new age to jazz to pop to folk —has earned him a number of industry accolades, including the Canada Council for the Arts' 2021 Walter Carsen Prize for Excellence in the Performing Arts.

During the early days of the pandemic, Ross even went back to school to complete a Master of Arts degree in orchestration through the University of Chichester and ThinkSpace Education.

Following his graduation in 2021, Ross found work scoring video games, which helped strengthen his reputation as a composer after being mostly known as a solo guitar player.

Ross incorporated this advanced composition into his 2023 album, Water, which featured an orchestra, a string quintet and collaborators such as singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn on top of his own acoustic instrumentation.

"So it's not just a straight solo Don Ross guitar album. It's a really mixed bag," he said. "So as a result only about five or six tunes on the record are directly performable on stage (for this tour)."

For his upcoming show at the Algoma Conservatory's performance venue, The Loft, Ross will run through some new and vintage tracks alongside a special guest: 21-year-old guitarist Kent Nishimura.

Like Ross, Nishimura has accomplished unprecedented feats in the world of fingerstyle guitar.

At the age of 14, Nishimura entered Japan's Annual Fingerpicking Day contest in 2017 and walked away with the top prize, making him the youngest grand champion in the competition's history.

Since then, Nishimura has made a name for himself by performing acoustic covers and guitar tutorials on his YouTube channel, which has garnered over 334,000 subscribers worldwide.

Ross told The Star he is excited to share the stage with this "internet sensation," especially since their 10 upcoming shows in Ontario (with one concert in Quebec) will serve as Nishimura's very first tour outside of Japan.

"And Kent knows some of my tunes, so we can collaborate on some of mine and he mostly plays arrangements of popular songs, so I can usually fall in pretty well," he said.

"I like to keep things relatively spontaneous."

Ross' upcoming April tour is set to begin in Sudbury on Friday and wrap up in Haliburton on April 20, with some additional dates set aside for Michigan.

If all goes well, Ross is hoping to perform along the West Coast this coming November and get his Canadian touring schedule back on track.

"So more and more it's becoming a regular thing again," the 63-year-old musician said.

"I feel vital and healthy, so I'll just do this for as long as I can. My retirement plan is to not have a retirement plan."

Tickets for Ross' Saturday performance with Nishimura are $35 per person and can be purchased by visiting the Algoma Conservatory of Music's official website. Showtime is 8 p.m.

