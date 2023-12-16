Don’t believe BBC doomsters - the Conservatives are delivering

Rishi Sunak

As advent becomes Christmas, we reflect on the year behind us and anticipate what is to come. But, as ever at this time, some people find it hard to know which narrative to choose to believe. This is particularly true at the moment, as amateur BBC pundits – offering about as much insight as I could on the intricacies of football tactics – seek to talk this country down and talk the Labour Party up.

It may suit their narrative; it might support their desired outcome; it might just reflect their ‘glass half empty’ outlooks; but it isn’t necessarily so. It may be uncomfortable for them to acknowledge but this year has actually seen political stability, economic growth, inflation halved, tax cuts, and serious efforts to address people’s priorities.

Take economic growth. Ever since Rishi Sunak become Prime Minister, stagnation has been predicted as just around the corner. In fact over the last year, wages are up, inflation has halved, taxes have been cut and borrowing has fallen. Indeed, since 2019 investment in our businesses has increased faster than France, Germany, Japan, Canada or the United States. As surprising as it may sound, the UK’s manufacturing sector is now larger than that of France.

While Europe struggles, our economy is well set. We’re the number one location for AI research outside Silicon valley, we have the world’s third largest tech sector (double the size of Germany’s and three times the size of France), as well as the second largest clean energy sector in Europe. In fact, one of the biggest challenges international investors put to me is when will the UK restore belief in itself? Sadly those that seek to talk our progress down actively undermine that confidence.

Meanwhile the Government’s work-rate, with the relentless pace set by the Prime Minister, has been tremendous. From the Windsor Framework announced in February to the consultation on the new Advanced British Standard to replace A-levels announced this week, there has been no let-up in our efforts to deliver for the British people.

We are not afraid to grip the thorniest issues, even if that causes a bit of pain. Take stopping the boats. I’d rather have the Conservative Party’s passion and determination to solve this problem over Labour’s callous indifference any day.

And the decisions we have made continue to be implemented. In January, people will receive a boost from the largest ever cut to National Insurance: £450 back in the pocket of the average earner on £35,000. And because Rishi Sunak’s approach to climate change is about consensus-building not virtue-signalling, over-zealous planned extra costs have been scrapped.

Neither are the doomsters right about the opposition. They seem to have contracted some sort of national hypochondria and have prescribed the Labour Party’s placebo politics as an analgesic. But they are the ones that need to lie down. I am yet to hear from a single person on a doorstep that they want Keir Starmer as their Prime Minister. At best they are uninspired by a man whose beliefs have veered from Corbynite to Thatcherite within a Parliament. At worst they look at the damage inflicted on London by its Labour Mayor’s unstinting war on the motorist with fear and foreboding.

In contrast, Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives will continue to deliver on the people’s priorities. We won’t duck the difficult issues, and our relentless drive for growth will enable us to continue to cut taxes, boost productivity, and create more well-paid jobs.

So don’t buy the false narrative. A Labour government is not a safe inevitability – it’s a high risk choice. Letting Starmer in would let the country down. That’s why it’s incumbent upon us to come together to stop it happening. I am confident that it is all to play for, that we have our best players on the pitch, and that there is plenty of time left in the game.

Oliver Dowden is Deputy Prime Minister

