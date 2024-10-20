‘But don’t call them weird’: Trump raises eyebrows after crude 12-minute anecdote about Arnold Palmer’s manhood

Katie Hawkinson
·2 min read
Donald Trump went on a 12-minute tangent about golfer Arnold Palmer at his Latrobe, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday night (AP)
Donald Trump went on a 12-minute tangent about golfer Arnold Palmer at his Latrobe, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday night (AP)

Donald Trump shared a 12-minute anecdote about golfer Arnold Palmer at a Pennsylvania rally, prompting derision on social media after he made an off-color comment.

Trump was speaking in Latrobe, Palmer’s birthplace, on Saturday evening when the 12-minute tangent began. The former president began by praising Palmer’s career and describing his previous conversations with him.“There were a few golfers that you could say may be slightly better, a few, not many,” he said. “But there was nobody that had his magic.”

But the former president’s anecdote quickly devolved as he discussed some intimate details about the golfing icon.

“This is a guy that was all man,” Trump said. “He took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it.”

“I had to tell you the shower part because it’s true,” he added.

Donald Trump made a comment about Arnold Palmer showering at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, prompting derision on social media (AP)
Donald Trump made a comment about Arnold Palmer showering at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, prompting derision on social media (AP)

Social media users were quick to mock the former president for the anecdote.

“According to the most recent NYT/Siena poll, the top three issues for swing voters include: 1. Inflation 2. abortion 3. The size of Arnold Palmer’s schlong,” podcast host Dan Pfeiffer wrote on X.

“But don’t call them weird,” author Jennifer Taub posted, alluding to Kamala Harris’s moniker for the former president and his running mate, JD Vance.

Others commented on the crude nature of the comment.

“Real dinner table stuff,” one X user said.

“Clicked ‘Arnold Palmer’ to see if something was trending about the tea,” another user wrote. “It was the furthest thing from tea.”

Palmer was born in Latrobe in 1929. Nicknamed “The King,” Palmer is one of the most iconic golf players in US history. Palmer diied in 2016 at 87 years old in Pittsburgh.

Trump is leading Harris by just one point in Pennsylvania, the latest Emerson College poll reveals. As Trump discussed Palmer in the key swing state, Harris was campaigning with Usher in Atlanta. The Independent has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Trump shares rambling anecdote about Arnold Palmer at key rally as Harris hits out at his ‘nonsense’: Live

    Donald Trump is campaigning in Pennsylvania as Kamala Harris holds a rally with Usher in Atlanta and former president Barack Obama speaks in Nevada

  • Watch: Trump’s Microphone Cuts Out Mid-Speech in Detroit

    Former President Donald Trump promised to “make Detroit great again” during a speech in Michigan before audio problems interrupted his rally.

  • ‘Exhausted’ Trump Can’t Make It Through Interview in His Home

    Donald Trump didn’t even have to leave his building for an interview that streamed live on his friend and loyal supporter Dan Bongino’s video podcast Friday morning. But he still had trouble making it to the end of what may have been planned as a longer sit-down. After vamping for more than 30 minutes in Trump Tower as he waited for the ex-president to show up, Bongino began by boasting to the president about the “super, extra MAGA” crowd that tunes into his show. “We’re like the darkest MAGA of

  • Trump spills details about Barron’s dating life – and cracks joke about Melania’s nickname for son

    Former president was asked if 18-year-old son is ‘good with the ladies’ as he rings in first month at New York University

  • Gretchen Carlson Skeptical After Bret Baier Says He Made 'Mistake' In Harris Interview

    Following backlash, Baier said the wrong clip of Trump was played during his interview with Kamala Harris.

  • CNN Panelist Gets Skewered After Defending Trump’s Age

    Conservative political analyst Reihan Salam’s defense of Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show led to a fiery exchange with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this point

  • Donald Trump ‘Exhausted and Refusing Interviews’: Report

    Former President Donald Trump is “exhausted and refusing interviews,” a campaign adviser reportedly told producers at the pop culture news site The Shade Report. For weeks, Trump had been in talks to do an interview with site, which hosted a sit-down with Vice President Kamala Harris last week, Politico’s Playbook reported.But after the conversations didn’t seem to be going anywhere, a Trump adviser finally told producers the Republican presidential candidate was “exhausted and refusing intervie

  • 'Daily Show' Spots Exact Moment Trump Came Face-To-Face With 'His Biggest Fear'

    Desi Lydic rolls the footage of skeptical undecided voters confronting the former president.

  • Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up

    We're nearly two weeks away from the 2024 presidential election, and Donald Trump is growing more unhinged by the minute.

  • Trump Has Michael Scott Moment As Obama Gag Falls Flat: ‘Nobody Got That One'

    "I thought it was actually very good until just now," the former president said of another joke that failed to land at the Al Smith charity dinner.

  • How Matt Drudge turned on Trump

    “American Psycho,” screamed the banner headline on the Drudge Report this week underneath a photo of former President Trump swaying back and forth listening to music at a town hall in Pennsylvania, an episode that was widely panned by his critics. Such mockery of the former president on the buzzy, conservative Drudge page would have…

  • Jimmy Kimmel Takes A Wild Guess At Just How Much Melania 'Hates' Donald Trump

    The late night host looked at new allegations against Donald Trump from Stormy Daniels.

  • Trump Demands On-Air That Fox News Censor ‘Negative Ads’

    Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview Friday that he thinks the network shouldn’t allow any “negative ads” to run about him until after Election Day.The former president’s astonishingly candid call for the channel to refuse to broadcast messaging that could hurt his chances of returning to the White House came the day after he publicly called out Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Truth Social for giving airtime to left-leaning commentators. Sitting on the Fox & Friends curvy couch on Friday, Tru

  • More Jan. 6 Evidence That Trump Tried To Keep Hidden Is Out

    A series of records now made public offers more insight into what Jack Smith will bring with him to Donald Trump's criminal election subversion trial.

  • Trump fights back after Harris questions whether he is 'exhausted'

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump's energy level emerged as a flashpoint on Friday as the Republican nominee and Democrat Kamala Harris scrambled across battleground Michigan with Election Day looming.

  • How Israel found and killed Yahya Sinwar - as drone footage shows Hamas leader's 'final moments'

    Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a gun battle by Israeli troops seemingly unaware they had caught one of the country's biggest foes. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said Sinwar, considered the mastermind of the 7 October attack just over a year ago, had been "eliminated" in southern Gaza on Wednesday. The Israeli military also released drone footage which it said showed the final moments of the Hamas leader before he was killed.

  • Jim Gaffigan Brutally Roasts Trump—And Asks: Where’s Kamala?

    Comedian Jim Gaffigan spoke at the Al Smith charity dinner on Thursday and, as tradition dictates, he roasted both major candidates in the upcoming election. For Donald Trump, Gaffigan got some groans by bringing up Trump’s history of discriminating against Black tenants.“If Vice President Harris wins this election, not only would she be the first female president: a Black woman would occupy the White House, a former Trump residence.” He turned to Trump and added, “Obviously you wouldn’t be rent

  • Obama On Trump's Recent Odd Behavior: 'Can You Imagine If I Did That?'

    “You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this,” Barack Obama joked.

  • Swifties Demand Lawsuit Over ‘Cringe’ Lara Trump Video

    A cringe-inducing video featuring Lara Trump dancing to a remixed Taylor Swift song has earned Donald Trump’s campaign ridicule and prompted calls for the pop superstar to sue over the track’s use.Posted to the Trump campaign’s official account Thursday, the clip features a bevy of women supporters of the GOP nominee—including the former president’s daughter-in-law, his adviser Lynne Patton, and sports journalist Sage Steele. The group, all decked out in hot-pink jackets with Trump logos, bob th

  • Trump says he will ‘do everything’ at McDonalds during Pennsylvania visit

    Former President Trump quipped in a recent interview that he will “do everything” at a McDonald’s during his visit to battleground Pennsylvania over the weekend. “A friend of mine owns a McDonald’s someplace,” Trump said Friday during his in-person interview with “Fox & Friends.” “Oh, I’m going. I’m going to do everything,” he added. Trump…