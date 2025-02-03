‘I don’t care what they play at my funeral. I’m not going to be there’: Ross Kemp’s honest playlist

‘I’m sick of my dad saying: They don’t sing like that these days’ … Ross Kemp. Photograph: Sky History

The first song I remember hearing

My mum had Carmen by French composer Georges Bizet on LP. I can remember hearing Habanera: L’Amour Est un Oiseau Rebelle, but apparently I took the record off the record player and smashed it, which might have said something about my musical taste at the time.

The first single I bought

Something Better Change by the Stranglers on seven-inch.

The song that is my karaoke go-to

I sang L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole at my wedding with a full band. It was a bit off the cuff, but I’d had a few glasses of wine. Don’t worry. I’m not going to sing it to you right now.

The song I inexplicably know every lyric to

I suppose I inexplicably know the lyrics to Happy Birthday, but doesn’t everybody? I definitely know all the lyrics to Here Comes the Sun by the Beatles.

The best song to play at a party

Rock the Casbah by the Clash always gets people going.

The song I stream the most

I can play anything by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong to my children and also their grandparents, my mum and dad. I’m sick of my dad saying: “They don’t sing like that these days.”

The song I can’t help singing

Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears. Particularly when I’m in the car.

The song that I secretly like, but tell everyone I hate

Don’t Worry Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin.

The song I can no longer listen to

Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day was played at a lot of the funerals of the boys that died when I went out on my tour to Afghanistan [for 2008 documentary series Ross Kemp in Afghanistan], because the tour ends in September. I think the original lyrics are about puberty and losing your virginity, but they’ve taken on a totally different meaning for the guys in Afghanistan. I remember going to a dreadful memorial for a guy who’d been blown up on a trip that I was on. So I never want to hear that song again.

The song I wish I had written

Hallelujah.

The song I want play at my funeral

I don’t care, because I’m not going to be there.

Ross Kemp returns to EastEnders as Grant Mitchell to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the soap in February.