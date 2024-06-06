Don’t expect to drive Hummel Bridge anytime soon

It could be a long wait to drive over Hummel Bridge again, because provincial funds are needed for the fix.

The bridge, which connects the Township of Nipissing with the Municipality of Powassan was closed last week to all vehicles. People can walk the bridge, but driving is prohibited. The township estimates there are about 75 trips across that bridge daily.

Hummel Bridge is on Hemlock Road, coming off McCarthy Street from the south and off of Alsace Road from the north.

On June 4, Tashi Dwivedi presented to both Nipissing Township and Powassan councils, answering questions about his recent report on the bridge. Dwivedi is an engineer with HP Engineering.

Simply put, “the truss is old,” Dwivedi said, “the steel is aged and fatigued.” He estimates the bridge was built around 1915 or 1920, and attempts to rehabilitate the structure, say, replace the deck, perform structural steel repairs simply “buys you time.”

A replacement is recommended, and the estimated cost is between $3.6 to $3.9 million. That’s for a two-lane bridge. Adding a sidewalk would add another $600,000. A one lane bridge – which Nipissing’s council is considering – is estimated to cost around the $3 million mark.

Dwivedi explained how HP Engineering looked over the bridge in 2020. “We had divers taking a look,” at the piers and the crew performed a “detailed investigation of the bridge.” At that time, there was no need to change the load restrictions for the bridge. Although the firm suggested actions be taken to begin preparing for a repair or replacement.

“But this time,” he said of his inspection the other week, “what triggered us to be more concerned the concrete deck is separating from the stringers,” leaving “about an inch and a half gap” in places between the concrete and the stringers.

When a car drove over the bridge, “the deck would rattle and dust and debris would fall down,” Dwivedi said. It was “alarming,” and at that point, he and his team decided to close the bridge.

Reducing the load restrictions on the bridge isn’t a viable option to keep it open, Dwivedi said. It’s difficult to enforce load restrictions, and “there are still unknowns” within the bridge that could “lead to issues” even if a lighter vehicle rolls over it.

“At this time, we felt it best to close it.”

With the number of trips per day on the lower side, Nipissing Township’s Mayor Tom Piper wondered if a “single lane bridge would be sufficient?”

Dwivedi didn’t see a problem with that, if there were adequate signs.

The mayor also asked about putting a Bailey bridge over the existing bridge. A Bailey bridge is a prefabricated truss bridge – cheaper than a traditional bridge. They were developed by the British military to use in WWII. Today, companies such as Acrow, make these modular bridges.

Dwivedi explained that a Bailey style bridge would work, but it could not be laid over the existing structure. The bridge will have to be removed before a prefabricated one could be installed.

So, those are some options. Time wise, replacing a bridge like that takes about three or four months, the engineer said. But first, the township and the municipality need to seek funds from the province. Nipissing asked for money for the bridge in 2020 but were denied.

“We have some decisions to make,” the mayor said.

Powassan’s municipal staff noted in a recent release that both the municipality and the township “continue to lobby for funding assistance,” and once secured, “work will be tendered out for the required construction.”

In the meantime, get used to your alternate route. You may be using it for a while.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca