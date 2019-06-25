Don’t Forget to Pack Your Stripes This 4th of July

Anny Choi

This summer, the 4th of July is falling on a Thursday, meaning we all get an extra-long four-day weekend. Whether your plans involve hitting the beach, catching up with family, or staying in the city, the dress code should be the same: red, white, and blue, naturally! Even better if patriotic stripes are involved. A striped T-shirt is summer essential, after all, and if you’re in the market for a new one, look no further than Kule, La Ligne, or Saint James. Those labels make cozy striped sweaters too, and if you’ve got a road trip or flight on the agenda, you shouldn’t leave home without one. Tory Burch’s cricket sweater would make a particularly cozy, AC-proof layer during your travels—and could even be worn for a quick round of tennis once you land. (Pro tip: Pair it with a skort!)

The best part about stripes? They’ll last you well after the holiday (and even into the fall), no matter what style or color you choose. Shop the best striped tees and sweaters before the long weekend below.

Kule the Malibu tee, $128, kule.com
Photo: Courtesy of kule.com
Saint James Minquiers Moderne striped sailor shirt, $79, nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
Ralph Lauren Lauren striped cotton-blend sweater, $70, ralphlauren.com
Photo: Courtesy of ralphlauren.com
Armor Lux Breton striped shirt, $89, armorlux.com
Photo: Courtesy of armorlux.com
La Ligne Happy Marin sweater, $295, nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
Maje Manuel striped sweater, $135, nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
Cover striped rash guard, $154, net-a-porter.com
Photo: Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Tory Burch color-block V-neck sweater, $239, toryburch.com
Photo: Courtesy of toryburch.com
J.Crew Jackie stripe cardigan sweater, $75, nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
Khaite Viola cashmere sweater, $660, modaoperandi.com
Photo: Courtesy of modaoperandi.com
A.P.C. Atelier de Production et de Création belted striped cotton-jersey dress, $100, apc-us.com
Photo: Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Vince stripe rib cashmere sweater, $265, nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
Petit Bateau Sailor sweater, $56, petit-bateau.us
Photo: Courtesy of petit-bateau.us
Current/Elliott the Roadie distressed striped cotton-jersey t-shirt, $78, net-a-porter.com
Photo: Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Re/Done striped wool-and-cashmere-blend sweater, $320, net-a-porter.com
Photo: Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Alex Mill stripe crewneck sweater, $95, nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
