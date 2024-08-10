Don’t do your gardening on Sunday – it will be too hot, warns Age UK

Age UK advised that older people should avoid carrying out any of their usual daily activities like gardening during the hottest hours of the day - COLDSNOWSTORM/E+

Gardening should be avoided on Sunday as scorching temperatures are set to take hold of the country, elderly people have been warned.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s across parts of the country on Sunday, reaching up to 29C in the capital.

Ahead of the balmy weather, charity Age UK advised that older people should avoid carrying out any of their usual daily activities, such as gardening or shopping, between 11am and 3pm – the hottest hours of the day.

Eating cold foods such as salads and fruit can also help people to stay cool, the charity said, urging people to wear sun cream of at least factor 30 if they did go out, along with a hat.

Caroline Abrahams, the charity director at Age UK said: “When the weather is really hot, it’s a good idea to take some simple precautions such as staying out of direct sunlight and drinking lots of fluids to stay hydrated.

“It is also worth doing any daily activities, such as going for a walk, shopping, or gardening before or after the hottest part of the day which is 11am to 3pm.

“Most of our homes aren’t really designed to cope with scorching weather, so it’s a good idea to do all we can to keep the cool air in and hot air out. We can keep windows open at night, but it’s best to keep both windows and curtains closed during the day.”

She also recommended that those with older relatives, friends and neighbours should check in with them during the warm weather “to see if they need anything” and make sure they are not “overwhelmed” by the heat.

“You could offer help to get shopping or picking up any medication, or you may even have an extra fan you could lend,” Ms Abrahams said.

Warmest day of the year

The Met Office said high-pressure winds drawing in warm air from Europe will cause temperatures to climb on Sunday and Monday before returning to average levels on Tuesday.

On Monday, parts of England and Wales are forecast to reach temperatures as high as 34C – making it the warmest day on record in two years.

The hottest day of the year so far was recorded at the end of July at 32C.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Monday promises to be a dry day with some strong summer sunshine and temperatures rising into the low-to-mid-30s, perhaps 34 degrees in some spots of the south, which would make Monday not only the warmest day of the year but also the warmest day of two years.

“Further to the north, we do have thundery showers moving in, and these will affect northern Ireland, Scotland and perhaps northern England during the course of Monday. These thundery showers will mark a change to fresher conditions as we move into Tuesday and Wednesday.”