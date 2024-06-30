Don’t let anger with the Tories usher in a catastrophic Labour government

Many Conservative supporters, activists, business owners, donors and core voters are angry and frustrated. Most grapple with being supportive of Tory policies but furious with the party for not implementing truly conservative values. The Prime Minister has been honest and bold enough to recognise this pent-up discontentment. It runs deep and is looking for an outlet to seek vengeance for the cumulative past failures of Tory governments.

As Rishi Sunak has repeatedly said, however, the great danger now is that this simmering anger will be directed against the wrong target. Traditional party faithful and undecideds are threatening to punish the Conservatives by either not voting or by backing the Lib Dems or Nigel Farage in protest. And the beneficiary of both will be Labour. Under both, we will be surrendering the nascent but clear upward turn in the economy to the most Left-wing, high tax socialist government in a generation.

I understand the anger and the visceral desire to assuage it but, misdirected, this gut reaction will facilitate a landslide supermajority victory for Keir Starmer.

In the many recent discussions I’ve had with aggrieved Conservative supporters and businesspeople, I have had one message: vent, but vote. And vote Tory.

It’s understandable to want to let off steam, but that must not lead to cutting your angry nose off to spite your political face. A vote for Labour or, even worse, not voting at all will simply mean that we will surrender any hope of restraining a rampant supermajority hellbent on driving through an as-yet-undefined agenda of change. But change for change’s sake makes little sense and is pointless unless it’s clear what the change leads to. And Starmer has been avoiding revealing his plan.

I am reminded of the words of Nelson Mandela that maintaining anger and bitterness towards others is like taking poison and hoping that the other person dies. The political equivalent of this is allowing poisonous anger at the prodigal activities of previous Tory governments to express itself in a vote for Labour and hoping for the demise of the Tory party as a result. The net result of this would be the very opposite from that intended, ushering in increases in taxation, changes for the worse in employment law, burdensome regulations, and the resultant crushing of growth for small and medium-sized businesses.

The other question I ask of those wanting to exact punishment is simply this: if Labour is selling, why are you buying? It’s the traditional business quip when being offered a duff prospectus. Labour is selling an unquantified but skilfully disguised socialist policy. Strip away the spin and, whichever way you look at it, these policies will be detrimental to a flourishing economy. Talk of a 2.5 per cent economic growth rate without any back-up as to how this will be achieved is taking the electorate for fools. We know that Labour has not ruled out increases in capital gains tax, property taxes and a wealth tax. These would not just soak the rich, but reach all the way to those of modest incomes.

Last week, we learnt that, far from the reduced costs of around £5 billion a year publicly announced, Labour was expecting its net zero plans to cost “hundreds of billions”. Another burden will be forced onto the business community and ordinary taxpayers.

This is the last chance to make a clear voting choice, not out of anger but rationally. We should not surrender the hard-won post-pandemic economic strength and reduction in inflation which Sunak’s government has begun to establish during the last 18 months.

The future under Labour is not uncertain. We know what it will look like. It’s clear, even if for temporary electoral advantage, the party has sought to hide it from the people. It would be a tragedy if a Starmer government were returned with a majority of such a magnitude as to allow it to indulge in every socialist plan.

Venting against politicians’ failures is understandable. Looking back in anger is forgivable. But becoming a collaborator by voting for Labour, or not voting at all, will result in installing a Starmer government with an unprecedented majority. That will be catastrophic.

Ken Costa is a veteran investment banker and the author of ‘The 100 Trillion Dollar Wealth Transfer: How the handover from Boomers to Gen Z will revolutionize capitalism’