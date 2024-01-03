Don’t let Claudine Gay become a martyr

Former Harvard president Claudine Gay - Brian Snyder /Reuters

Claudine Gay’s resignation as the president of Harvard University is a victory for common sense. Her alleged fraudulence as a scholar, her preening disregard for students threatened by Hamas sympathisers on campus, along with her strident advocacy of racial preferences put Harvard’s reputation at risk.

That would have been a tall order for a Tamerlane or a Rasputin. Harvard’s reputation as America’s oldest, wealthiest, and most intellectually robust university could have withstood barbarians at the gate or strange interlopers. But in Gay Harvard faced the very different challenge of what some critics considered to be a home-grown deceiver – one who had a deep intuitive grasp of the university’s vulnerabilities.

Gay presented herself an intellectual in command of sophisticated mathematical techniques harnessed to a robust social justice agenda. Her credentials could hardly be doubted when Harvard itself awarded her her Ph.D. and both her undergraduate degree (in economics) and her elevation to tenure had been at Stanford University, not known for lax standards. Credentials count for a lot at Harvard, sometimes to the detriment of evaluating the substance of a scholar’s work.

No one could seriously read Gay’s eleven journal articles published over 24 years and mistake them as evidence of a mature mind wrestling with the ambiguities of her subjects: immigration, affordable housing, voting, and political participation through the lens of race. The articles are vapid and rife with clichés.

But then came the revelation that Gay had plagiarised part of her Ph.D. dissertation. Then followed the revelation that at least four of her articles had instances of plagiarism. Harvard had foreknowledge of that tranche of allegations and immediately issued a dismissive decree that that the duplicative pages were just “citational error,” and would be fixed. Bad luck for Harvard: as they plugged those holes in the dike, more and still more appeared, and so did new allegations that she had fabricated data; and she had used discredited modeling techniques. By New Year’s Even no one on the governing board, the Harvard Corporation, could have safely assumed the worst was over.

I played a small part in exposing the fiasco when I was provided about a dozen examples of her questionable work and confirmed the obvious – that it was real plagiarism with the classic plagiarist calling cards of minor changes in the purloined texts, extraneous citations, and a pattern of repeat offense. These were no citational errors. In my view, they were evidence of a mediocre mind trying to conjure the appearance of scholarship. Why would the young Claudine Gay take such risks? I am not a psychologist, but I assume she judged the prospect of gain outweighed the chances of being caught.

When she found herself in hot water, no less than Barack Obama called on the head of the Harvard Corporation, Penny Pritzker, to stand up against the calls for Gay’s dismissal. (Full disclosure: my organization, the National Association of Scholars, was the first to make such a call.) Obama was not alone. Among others, Nikole Hannah-Jones, the author of The 1619 Project, and Ibram X. Kendi, author of Stamped from the Beginning, rushed to her defense.

It appears Gay’s dishonesty proved decisive in breaking the once solid support she had from her board, but that doesn’t mean her other faults have receded over the horizon. In her six-month presidency, Gay made a concerted effort to live up to her promise to “transform” Harvard. Her blueprint for this transformation, presented in a 2020 memo to the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, which she served as dean, laid out her determination to lay a grid of preferences for hiring ethnic minorities to faculty positions, promoting racial preferences in student admissions, honing academic standards in the direction of racial “equity,” revised fellowships to make them more racialised, and hiring and promoting staff on racial criteria.

This thorough-going “nouveau racism”, rebranded as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) was no secret at Harvard. Gay trumpeted it constantly, and the Harvard Corporation – Pritzker and the others – certainly knew what they were getting, and what they were imposing. Gay, the Queen of DEI, offered the excitement of hard-core racial radicalism packaged in a Harvard-branded persona who professed to “love” her institution. It was a deadly sort of love, the kind that throttles the beloved. Let’s say Gay’s resignation, however belated, means that Harvard got off light.

