It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing

Your letter writer was pleased to see a five-star jazz album of the month review (12 January), but failed to say whether he had enjoyed it. Jakob Bro’s Taking Turns is a languid, clever and even pretty album. The big problem is, it does not swing. At all. It must be an age thing when I bang on about 1957 being the best year ever for jazz recordings.

Vic Grayson

Programme secretary, Bournemouth Big Band Swing and Jazz Club

• You quote Liz Truss as saying that “the leftwing media of Britain, including the BBC … the Times and the Guardian and the Financial Times, do not like free speech” (Report, 13 January). Could this be the same Liz Truss who recently sent a “cease and desist” letter to stop the PM expressing his views about her government’s economic performance (9 January)?

Gabriel Partos

London

• Will she now issue a letter to the lettuce for the defamatory claim that it outlasted her period in office?

David Caleb

London

• I do envy your correspondents whose lives were so enriched by learning Latin (Letters, 8 January). For me, it was always such a complex web of idiosyncratic rules that the idea of anyone ever using it as a means of communication was beyond my comprehension.

David Woolley

Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire

• Your list of words for “good feelings”, such as the Welsh hwyl and Danish hygge (Report, 12 January), failed to note the glorious Yorkshire word “chuffed”.

David Handley

Gargrave, North Yorkshire

