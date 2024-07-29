Don’t protect children from ‘offensive’ words in Roald Dahl’s books, says Lemony Snicket

Daniel Handler is better known by his alter-ego 'Lemony Snicket' - Rii Schroer

Children must not be protected from “offensive” words in Roald Dahl’s books, author Daniel Handler has said.

The writer, better known by his alter-ego “Lemony Snicket”, criticised the decision by publishers to rewrite Dahl’s books to remove language that could be deemed “offensive” on issues of race, gender and weight.

The Series of Unfortunate Events creator said he understood the “urge” to remove such language but condemned “tinkering” with the classic children’s books.

Puffin sparked a backlash after making hundreds of changes to Dahl’s original texts in books including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Witches and James and the Giant Peach.

The publisher later said it would produce uncensored versions of the stories following criticism.

Handler says Dahl 'was an offensive person in some ways, and his stories are full of really, really wretched things' - Hulton Archive

Asked on Radio 3’s Private Passions podcast about whether he supported the rewriting of Dahl’s work, Handler said: “Well, I was against it.

“I mean, I understand that urge. You know, if you’re with a child and there’s a strange noise in the middle of the night, what you want to say is that is nothing.

“If they see something from a news report, I understand that you want to be protectionist about it.”

He continued: “You just can’t, and you certainly can’t do it by tinkering with Roald Dahl until his words are not offensive. His words are offensive.

“I mean, he was an offensive person in some ways, and his stories are full of really, really wretched things. That’s a wonderful way to learn about wretched things.”

Handler previously said: “Roald Dahl is notoriously nasty on and off the page, and people can talk about that and have their own emotional reaction to it and make their own decisions about reading his work, but his [original] work should be available to read, rather than some cleaned up, strange, truncated version.”

Puffin sparked a backlash after making hundreds of changes to Dahl's original texts in books including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Witches and James and the Giant Peach - Jamie Lorriman

The Telegraph previously revealed how Puffin had made hundreds of changes to Dahl’s original texts, with the approval of the Roald Dahl Story Company.

Augustus Gloop is now described as “enormous” instead of fat, while the Oompa-Loompas are no longer “tiny”, “titchy” or “no higher than my knee” but merely small.

In previous editions of James and the Giant Peach, the Centipede sings: “Aunt Sponge was terrifically fat/And tremendously flabby at that,” and, “Aunt Spiker was thin as a wire/And dry as a bone, only drier”.

Both verses were removed and in their place are the underwhelming rhymes: “Aunt Sponge was a nasty old brute/And deserved to be squashed by the fruit,” and, “Aunt Spiker was much of the same/And deserves half of the blame”.

And Mrs Twit’s “fearful ugliness” from The Twits is reduced to “ugliness”, while Mrs Hoppy in Esio Trot is not an “attractive middle-aged lady” but a “kind middle-aged lady”.