Don’t be a quitter – revive your resolutions

Setting New Year's resolutions doesn't have to be difficult - iStockphoto/iStockphoto

2024 was going to be the year everything changed. The year you rose like a phoenix from a sofa twinkling with the last of the Christmas Quality Street wrappers, and soared into the healthy eating, morning jogging, mindfulness-practising superior self that you were always destined to be. So why are you still in your onesie?

And when I say you, I mean me. I excel at making New Year’s resolutions. Truly, I am excellent at it. It’s just the ‘keeping them’ part I struggle with. Witness 2023, which I was supposed to end fluent in Spanish (Errrr....Que?)

Also, 2022 – the year of diary-writing (it’s in my desk drawer now, spine barely broken). This year, I am not drinking during the week. It is going fabulously, thank you. I feel clear-headed, invigorated. I must look around 20 years younger. Except when I’m looking stabbily at my husband, as he drinks a lovely, ice-cold, refreshing lovely beer... Just one wouldn’t hurt, would it?

Friday [12 January] was officially Quitters Day – the day on which most of us cast our New Year’s resolutions aside with a curse, and settle back into our bad, but brilliantly comfortable old habits. So far, I have resisted. But I can feel it reeling me in. Why am I such a flake? What is wrong with my willpower?

“Possibly nothing,” says Wendy Wood, provost professor of Psychology and Business at the University of Southern California, Wood literally wrote the book on making positive changes that stick (Good Habits, Bad Habits). And I am, she gently suggests, going about it all wrong.

“Behaviour is not as closely tied to our thinking or reflecting self as we assume it is,” she tells me. The strength of our good intentions, she explains, “helps us initially, to make those off-off healthy choices. But habit formation is what’s critical in keeping us acting on that intention.”

Habits, unfortunately, are linked to murkier, unconscious mechanisms in the brains, the sensory-motor system, for example: “It’s our senses and our motor-systems intertwined that tends to perpetuate our behaviour. When you repeat a behaviour over and over, your memory system starts to connect where you are and what you’re doing.”

Story continues

I walk into the kitchen at six, stick the oven on for supper, and reach for a glass of red. Forget my good intentions, or my awareness that tap water would do wonders for my health and longevity. All this is bypassed: “The perception of that context activates that habitual behaviour directly.”

Hattie Garlick awakes, ready for anotherday of not quitting her quitting strategy - Tony Buckingham

I’m facing another problem too, says Neil Levy, philosopher and senior research fellow at Oxford University’s Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics. My wine o’clock conundrum is, he explains, what economists call “a temporal discounting problem”. He says: “Basically, the future is worth less to us than the present moment. So it’s hard to keep its rewards in focus.”

Willpower alone, he agrees, is vanishingly unlikely to see me to the end of a resolution. Instead, he suggests, we all need to “scaffold” our good intentions. It was ever thus, he suggests, recalling the famous marshmallow tests of the ’70s in which children were asked to resist a single marshmallow for 15 minutes, in anticipation of receiving two as a reward for their self-control. “The successful children used a lot of distraction,”

Levy says. “Even at four years old, they knew not to rely on willpower. They did things like turn their backs on the marshmallow, or sing a song.”

So, if your resolution is hanging in the balance, do not panic. You just need to introduce some ‘marshmallow avoidance’ strategies till your good intentions become a new habit.

Step one: Put distance between yourself and the bad stuff

According to a review of 102 studies, the best strategy for exerting self-control is not to flex your willpower, but to avoid temptation altogether. In other words: “The people who we see around us who we think of as very self-controlled as actually not relying exclusively on mental-muscle. They’re putting themselves in situations where they don’t need to exert them,” says Levy.

In simple terms, if I want to remain booze-free, Monday to Friday, I should empty the house of merlot, thus making it harder to fill a glass.

Wood and other habit experts call this friction: “Friction is a force that stops behaviour. So you want to increase the friction between you and the behaviours you want to control or avoid.” Think of anti-smoking strategies, she suggests. The 2007 ban on smoking (meaning you had to leave the warmth of the pub to stand in the drizzle) and the rocketing cost of a pack of fags did far more for the state of the nation’s lungs than our awareness that smoking causes cancer.

To cut merlot consumption,empty the house of merlot - Moment RF

Step two: Put less distance between yourself and the good stuff

By contrast: “you want to reduce friction on the behaviours that are desirable,” advises Wood. “Marketers know this, right? That’s why we have “one-click purchasing” on online shopping platforms. They know that if consumers have to click twice, they’re less likely to purchase things. Two clicks is not much work. It shouldn’t matter. And yet it does. Because friction is very powerful.” I make a mental note to fill the fridge with soft drinks, refill the gas cylinder on my SodaStream, and top up the ice trays so that permitted drinks are easy to access.

Make it rewarding

Wood also points me towards the research of Ayelet Fishbach and Kaitlin Woolley, professors of Behavioral Science and Marketing respectively, who, in 2016, conducted a landmark analysis of New Year’s resolutions. They found that making a resolution that was important and life-changing did not really spur people to stick the course.

Instead, the resolutions that worked were the ones that were the ones that were fun, and held immediate rewards. But how do you make something worthy but dreary fun? Well, says Wood, she recently bought an exercise machine. “It became the proverbial clothes rack for the first few months because it was so boring. But then I figured out that I can watch stupid TV shows while I’m working out. I don’t have time to do that during the day normally, so that became a real positive. Now I use it almost every day.”

It’s a strategy that one 2013 study dubbed ‘temptation bundling’: “bundling instantly gratifying but guilt-inducing ‘want’ experiences (enjoying page-turner audiobooks) with valuable “should” behaviours providing delayed rewards (exercising)”.

The study participants who only had access to audiobooks when at the gym, visited 51% more frequently than the control group. Quite whether this will work for my resolution, I’m not yet sure. Could I limit myself access to my favourite podcast, only allowing myself to listen while I sip my abstemious apple juice?

Reframe it

If anyone can help me it’s Per Carlbring. In 2020, the professor of psychology at Stockholm University published the world’s largest study about New Year’s resolutions in the American scientific journal PLOS ONE. Can his findings help me?

“When we dug deeper into the resolutions people made, we could see that there were two different kinds,” he says. “Approach-orientated – or taking something new and positive up - and avoidance-orientated, or giving something up. Fifty-nine per cent of people stuck with approach-oriented-goals persevered with their resolution by the end of the year, versus 47 per cent of those with an avoidance goal.”

In pledging to put down the wine, I have inadvertently joined the ranks of the avoidance-orientated. But it is not too late. “You can still reframe your resolution,” says Carlbring (who is clearly approach-orientated to the core). Instead of disavowing my 6pm tipple, I could vow to drink something healthy at that time instead. Turning a negative into a positive.

Forgive yourself

Carlbring points to research suggesting that the average person has 17 setbacks within the first two years of setting a long-term resolution. “So, I think people should not be discouraged about having a setback, but rather use it as an opportunity to reframe the goal,” he says. Though pragmatic, he is also an optimist, and has several ideas for how you might do so.

Break it down

In fact, just this month he is beginning a new study into resolutions, set to be “twice as big” as his previous record-breaker. Around 2,000 people will be distributed into four groups, testing four different strategies against a control, and seeing if any has an impact on the success of their resolution. The first of the three strategies is, he explains, “to break an ambitious goal down into smaller goals that are easier to achieve.” If your resolution was to run every day, for example, you might cut yourself some slack by pledging to do five minutes a day for a week, then upping it to ten, then fifteen...

Make it smarter

The second of Carlbring’s strategies is to employ this acronym. S, he explains, stands for “specific”. So don’t say: I’ll cut down on the booze. Set your parameters clearly. M is measurable, and means you should set a goal that allows you to see the progress you make. A stands for “attractive to you” and indicates the fact that resolutions are more likely to succeed if they revolve around something you really want, not merely something you feel pressure to do. R is “realistic” (Monday to Friday, instead of seven days a week in my case), and T is “time” – “have a specific start and stop time,” says Carlbring.

Step three: Harness people power

Levy’s final tip is this: “enlist other people. Making a public commitment gives you something to live up to”. This, he suggests, could involve finding and joining a club with others who’ve set the same resolution, or simply telling your friends and family, so that you have some accountability. Carlbring, however, goes one further...

Put a price on it

“There’s one more thing I haven’t included in this study, but which is a fun strategy,” he tells me. “You put a price on the resolution. Then you give that money to a friend who holds it for you. If you succeed, you get it back. If you don’t, you should have decided in advance on who should get the money. And it has to be someone or something you really don’t like.” Greta Thunberg, he suggests, might choose an oil company. The whole idea being that your determination not to give them the money should power you on.

And so, as you read this, I hope I am drinking a lime and soda, thinking of my accountant.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.