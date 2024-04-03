Don’t have tickets? Here’s how to watch this weekend’s Dreamville Festival for free

Fans who didn’t snag tickets to Dreamville Festival in Raleigh this weekend can still join in on the fun.

Amazon Music will live-stream all the performances Saturday and Sunday in Dorothea Dix Park for free.

Fans can tune in to the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Prime Video and the Amazon Music app throughout the weekend. The platforms offer free trial subscriptions.

Amazon has partnered with hip-hop personalities Wayno, Speedy Morman, Nyla Symone and Amber Grimes to host the live streaming. They will also be on-site at the park to conduct behind-the-scenes interviews with performers.

Fans watching the festival at home can also win free Champion clothing, organizers said.

A limited number of tickets to the festival are still available online at dreamvillefest.com.

Dreamville Festival Week kicks off

From Wednesday to Friday, there are several free events for fans to enjoy ahead of the festival.

On Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Amazon Music and Dreamville will host their second celebration of the record label at the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh, CAM Raleigh.

Outside the museum, there will be a free block party with Lute, one of the performers at Dreamville and a Charlotte native. The party will feature his Gold Mouf Garage with classic cars, low-riders, performances and food. All ages are welcome.

Dreamville Festival’s pop-up shop, located at 207 S. West St.,will be open from noon to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Dreamville Festival began in 2018 and has become the largest music event in North Carolina, drawing fans from across the country and internationally.

This year’s lineup includes 50 Cent, SZA, festival founder J. Cole and Nicki Minaj. Other big names performing this year are Jeezy, Monica, Lil Yachty, ScHoolboy Q and Sexyy Red.

Look for a full schedule of performances on Dreamville Festival’s social media platforms soon.