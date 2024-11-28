Don’t vote on assisted dying based on your religion, minister tells MPs

Seema Malhotra says MPs should put their religious views to one side ahead of Friday’s debate - Thomas Krych/Story Picture Agency

MPs should not allow their religion to inform how they vote on assisted dying, a Home Office minister has said.

Seema Malhotra said it was “important” that decisions in the Commons are made on a “secular basis”, as “that’s the way our Parliament is designed”.

Sir Keir Starmer has granted MPs a free vote on a controversial Bill to legalise assisted dying, set to be debated in the Commons on Friday.

It means they are free to vote with their conscience, rather than having to side with their party.

However, the intervention from Ms Malhotra suggests the Government expects religious MPs to put their faith to one side when making a decision.

It comes after Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, was accused of imposing her “religious beliefs” on the assisted dying debate by her Labour predecessor.

Ms Mahmood, who is the most senior Muslim MP in the UK, has publicly opposed the Bill to legalise the practice because of her “unshakeable belief in the sanctity and the value of human life”.

Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, is against assisted dying - Christopher Furlong/Getty

On Sunday, Lord Falconer, the former justice secretary and close ally of Sir Keir, said it was wrong for the Cabinet minister to air her “spiritual reasons” for opposing the change.

It sparked a backlash from the Labour benches, with Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, branding the remarks “offensive and discriminatory”.

Sir Keir, who voted in favour of assisted dying when it was last put to the Commons in 2015, has made a point of leaving the decision up to MPs.

But Ms Malhotra said people should not be steered by their faith during an interview on Thursday morning, with just over 24 hours to go until the debate.

She told Sky News: “People have their faiths, but I think what is important is that when we are making decisions as Members of Parliament we are making them on a secular basis because that’s the way our Parliament is designed in terms of making decisions based on the evidence and arguing the case for law, the advantages, the disadvantages, the concerns in Parliament.

The assisted dying Bill has proven a very divisive issue among MPs - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

“And I think that is an important principle to me. I want to see that we have a debate that is in a way that everybody feels that their voice can be heard, that they can be respected for the views that they hold, that Parliament is able to make a decision on this on Friday and then that we know the Government will abide by the will of Parliament.”

The Home Office minister said she would personally be voting against the proposals to legalise assisted dying, as she did in 2015.

“I recognise the depth of feeling on both sides of this debate,” she said. “My view hasn’t changed and I will be voting against the Bill on Friday.

“And that is because I’m continuing to be concerned about the challenges, the pressures that could be put on vulnerable people, but also making sure that we protect those with disabilities.

“But I do recognise that this must be a free vote, it must be a vote that all Members of Parliament can vote with their conscience and with their beliefs.”