I don’t want to work in the NHS – I’m off to Canada: The junior doctors leading the January strikes

The year will be barely three days old when junior doctors stage the longest walkout in NHS history. For six days, just as hospitals, ambulance services and GP surgeries enter their busiest period, and less than two weeks after the last walkout, thousands of junior doctors will go on strike.

The impact on patients is predicted to be considerable. During December’s 72-hour industrial action – from December 20-23 – almost 88,000 NHS appointments (from hospital check-ups to operations and community and mental health appointments) had to be cancelled. The upcoming walkout is double the length. GP surgeries advised patients to stay away before Christmas with just four working days set to be unaffected by strikes over three weeks. Meanwhile, NHS chiefs have warned the British Medical Association (BMA) of a “dramatic” increase in risk to patients (particularly, their data shows, cancer patients) if the January 3 strike goes ahead. Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, told the Telegraph the BMA’s junior doctors committee had simply chosen “the worst time of the year to take action”.

The pressure on staff left to pick up the slack is likely to be significant – and the cracks are beginning to show. In hospitals, bosses warn the relationship between consultants and junior doctors has already “fractured” as a result of the 28 days of industrial action junior doctors have staged this year, with senior staff protesting they are “worn out” from covering junior colleagues.

In a conference room in central London, five days before Christmas, the two men who have become the faces of the strikes are helping themselves to tall glasses of chilled sparkling water. One has a migraine, the other is perky. He’s looking forward to having Christmas off.

Every movement needs a frontman. The pair leading junior doctors in England into yet another walkout seem an unlikely partnership. They met for the first time on the day they were elected co-chairs of the junior doctors’ committee in 2022. One, Dr Vivek Trivedi, is a trainee anaesthetist who has flown largely under the radar during a particularly loud, conflict-filled campaign. The other is Dr Rob Laurenson, a trainee GP who has, it would be fair to say, attracted headlines for the wrong reasons. In recent months he has faced accusations of hypocrisy for taking annual leave to attend a friend’s wedding during a walkout, he has been forced to respond to criticism in the press from his family members, all while navigating some uncomfortable optics – namely, he encourages people to strike (which inevitably comes with pay implications) while enjoying the safety net of a privileged background.

Together, Laurenson and Trivedi have taken a hardline approach to negotiations. They consider this a pivotal moment – they want the strikes to go further than industrial action from junior doctors ever has. In a Reddit Q&A in November, the pair said the 2016 junior doctors’ dispute had failed as “days of [strike] action were staggered and made little impact”. The “answer”, they said, “must be consecutive days of real impact”. Any strike should also mean withdrawing emergency cover. “Our preference is giving employers the legally required notice of days of action and nothing more. Our preference is a full walkout.”

When we meet, seven hours into their December strike, senior consultants have that morning warned support for the junior doctors’ cause is waning. “There is a hell of a lot of unease out there now about the dangers posed to the public from the January strikes, from consultants and from junior doctors,” one senior doctor said.

“People are losing patience with the BMA junior doctors committee; when they walked out on talks it seemed like it had all become totally politically motivated, that it’s not about getting a good deal for juniors, it’s about making the Tories look bad.”

Targeting the period when the NHS is under the most pressure has divided the profession. “This is the most disruptive thing they could have done, and it feels as if it is more aimed at the consultants than the hospital managers or politicians,” said one leading consultant. “It is more divisive, consultants are having to disrupt holiday plans, provide short notice cover and they are very tired and they want this to be over.”

Another senior figure described “a growing sense of frustration” among some consultants who feel junior doctors “need to see sense and pull away from the orders of the BMA on the six-day strikes, because there is a fear the system will collapse”.

Are Laurenson and Trivedi concerned about reports of cracks forming between colleagues? Not especially. “I think there are always stories generated by people with agendas to stoke conflict and division,” says Laurenson.

“I think there are also always people who may feel aggrieved by the action and may rightly or wrongly place that blame on junior doctors. But it doesn’t change any of the actual facts of the dispute. [...] It’s unfortunate that people feel aggrieved in that way but it’s not about feelings, it’s about results and products and outcomes. And at the end of the day, without a happy workforce, there are just going to be bad results.”

Happiness is a feeling though, isn’t it? If a workforce is divided, presumably that isn’t good for general wellbeing or, indeed, productivity. Trivedi jumps in. “I think at the start of this dispute there were maybe people who were unsure if this was the right way to progress things,” he says, seemingly the more measured voice in the partnership.

“I remember I went to a meeting before any strike action when we had strike dates called and there was a retired doctor who suggested we shouldn’t strike, we should just talk to the government like civil… like how people would come to resolutions in a civil way.

“It was interesting because we had tried, lots of times, to talk to the government. They ignored us lots of times.”

After a year of strikes across the NHS which has cost the service £2bn and affected more than 1.2 million appointments, there has been some movement – the government reached a deal with consultants from the BMA and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association in November after weeks of talks, agreeing to increase pay by 4.5 per cent on top of the 6 per cent uplift already awarded. The deal is yet to be put to members. If they agree to it, industrial action (consultants have staged four rounds of strikes since June) would end.

Laurenson and Trivedi feel their consultant colleagues have had “better conditions and better opportunities”. As well as pay erosion, junior doctors are protesting a system which they say has deprioritised training. “When my consultants were junior doctors, the ratio of time they were spending learning new things to develop their own expertise which would have helped them in the future versus bureaucracy and service provision, it was so much favoured towards training,” says Trivedi.

Junior medics, they say, are “treated just like a number on a rota”, often required to move across the country. “We have forced national centralised planning rotations,” explains Laurenson, 29, who now works as a trainee GP in Kent. He also grew up in Kent and went to school there, at £46,566-a-year Sevenoaks. “My first year, I was chucked up into Telford and Shropshire. Never been there before, no ties, no links, no family, no friends. [...] There is no respect, there’s no humanity to it, there’s no agency to it. There was no free accommodation to compensate for that. Our generation has huge student loans with debt to pay back.”

Did he struggle financially? “So, I’m lucky, I’m fortunate, I’m privileged from that perspective, but when the conditions get so bad, why are we financially locking out people who might actually have the skills and talents to be a doctor?”

For Trivedi, 31, who was born in America, grew up in the Midlands, studied medicine at the University of Leicester and now works in the North West, the requirement to move has been challenging for both he and his wife, who he met at medical school. “In the last year or so we haven’t been able to be as engaged with our friendship group and because of that they have solidified links outside of us,” he says.

“It’s because we have to move around so we’re not as readily available to maintain those social relationships, and then when you add into those the evenings, weekends, nights and all the antisocial hours that you do have to do, it just means you’re not able to invest time in the things that might otherwise be important to you.”

Junior doctors have faced criticism for striking in the middle of winter. Flu and Covid levels are both on the rise – on December 21, the National influenza and Covid-19 surveillance report showed an increase in ‘flu, with hospitalisations “rapidly approaching the medium impact threshold”, while Covid rates were also up. How does it sit with them, removing resources at this point in the year? “I just don’t see it that way,” says Laurenson. “The government has set up their own arbitrary rule which says they won’t talk to us with strike dates on the table. That’s their decision and these are the consequences.

“I mean even recently the Secretary of State has said they have a final offer to give. Well then give it and let’s solve the dispute. This seems reckless behaviour, to have an offer that they think might solve the dispute and not use it to solve the dispute.”

That’s not quite how the Health Secretary would characterise things.

Victoria Atkins expressed her “extreme disappointment” that junior doctors had walked away from talks before there had been a chance to put a final offer before them. “They have taken the decision to walk away from the discussions we were having,” she told the Health and Social Care Select Committee, “which were live and we had not in any way made a final offer or anything of that nature.”

The BMA is asking for a 35 per cent pay uplift to match what it says has been below inflation rises over 15 years. When talks broke down, the BMA said junior doctors had been offered a 3 per cent rise on top of the increase they were given in the summer (an average of 8.8 per cent). The BMA said the money would “still amount to pay cuts for many doctors”.

Atkins says she is ready and willing to sit “right back around the table” again if they call off the strike. But even if they did get back in the room, if the next offer was not the full 35 per cent, wouldn’t they simply walk away again? “We’re not asking for 35 per cent,” protests Laurenson. “It’s never been our ask. Our ask is to pay for restoration.”

Restoration it may be, but the BMA has said all along that 35 per cent was their “starting position” when it came to negotiating.

“We recognise it would be reasonable to do it over a few years,” says Laurenson, who says negotiating with the government is “like we’re dealing with an irrational partner”.

“This is not the conversation the government ever wants to listen to. And the government has to do some listening. It has to be a conversation. [...] I think they disrespect us so much that they’ve forgotten how to have a conversation.”

Some would argue they can’t have a conversation if they don’t come to the table.

While both sides are at a stalemate, many feel it is patients who stand to suffer. How conflicted do they feel about the impact of strike action? Trivedi is “sympathetic” to people whose appointments have been disrupted due to previous walkouts. “I wish we didn’t have to strike. I wish those appointments didn’t have to get rescheduled,” he says, keen to point out that patients endure cancellations “on non-strike days very frequently because we don’t have staff”.

Any fault lies with the government, not striking doctors, they say. “Winters are genuinely horrible,” says Laurenson. “I graduated in 2017. I’ve never known a winter when we don’t treat people in corridors. It is the norm for me. I truly believe the entirety of the blame has to be at the foot of the government.”

They don’t consider themselves responsible for the walkouts either. “We’re not forcing tens of thousands of doctors out on strike,” says Laurenson. “We’re pulling the legal lever and tens of thousands of doctors are unhappy. Not because of anything we’ve done. But because of what’s happened to them for so many years.”

Whether or not they feel like leaders, it is their names and faces which have undoubtedly been associated with the strikes. Laurenson was forced to defend himself in April when he was found to have been on holiday while colleagues walked out under his urging. The story wasn’t quite right, he says. “I didn’t go abroad.” He apologised at the time, saying he could see people felt “undermined”. Did he worry people might lose faith in him? “I got a lot of support about the wedding. Loads of junior doctors understand why, right? It’s just so difficult to get time off to actually go to those events, right?”

Another headline alleged he owned a £500,000 London flat outright. “I don’t own it outright,” he says. So you have a mortgage? “There’s a charge on it. But I’m not allowed to challenge that [story] apparently. [...] And that’s fine, it doesn’t fundamentally affect or change anything. I’d quite like to sue people who spread those defamatory things about me because I could then get recompensed for it. But, I mean, I can’t.” Laurenson says he has been advised not to challenge such articles in the press.

He was pulled up for claiming junior doctors are “constantly worrying about how to pay our bills”. “Ah!” he exclaims. “This is something I was misquoted on as well. I was saying, like, we find it difficult to think about our bills or something like that and it was like a royal we – as in, I am a representative of a body of doctors and there is a body of doctors who do struggle to think about their bills, right? I’m very happy to correct the record and say that I am in a fortunate position that I don’t have to worry about my bills. But it also doesn’t embarrass me.

“And I think that’s one of the problems that the BMA has had in the past and doctors have had in the past – an embarrassment to talk about pay. We are highly skilled workers. We have skills which require tremendous training. Not anyone can walk into our jobs and as a consequence, we deserve to be paid well for that. At the moment, our pay, and our pay erosion, is wrong.”

Laurenson’s father, Ian, a former business consultant, told the Sun he was surprised by his son’s role in the strikes. “We have a conflict of interest because we’re taxpayers – customers of the NHS – and he’s on the other side, wanting more money.

“It was a bit of a surprise to us when he stood for election. He’s not been known as some sort of militant anarchist and red in the bed.”

It doesn’t appear to have impacted family dynamics. “He still supports me. We went out for his birthday a few weeks ago. I’m going over there for Christmas,” says Laurenson. “My family is very pragmatic. We’re very logical people. We debate, we discuss, we have disagreements, but that’s all it is – a disagreement. It’s really no big deal.”

His brothers, however, “do like to have some fun at my expense”.

“We disagree as well. One of my brothers used to campaign for Jo Johnson and is or was a Conservative [Party] member. I think my parents were Conservative members. I’m not sure they are anymore, I don’t know. I always find it extremely amusing when people label me a far Leftie or a Momentum Marxist.”

He has long been passionate about general practice and says a sense of “service and duty” is what led him to medicine. “The concept of cradle-to-grave care, a traditional family doctor, it just fits how I was brought up and my world view.” In reality, he has found the job to be marred by “paperwork” and “pathways”. Has it put him off? No. “The question is do I want to do it here?”

Where would he go instead? “Canada. Vancouver.”

Ah. Why? “Beautiful city. Temperate. Has somewhat similar values. Lots of reasons.”

For a man leading a movement, Laurenson doesn’t sound particularly optimistic about its prospects.