Don Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Waited for Election to Pass' to Nudge Kim Guilfoyle 'Out of the Area' (Exclusive)

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Guilfoyle as the U.S. ambassador to Greece on Tuesday, Dec. 10, as sources say Anderson wanted her far away from Florida

Donald Trump Jr. and his rumored girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, may be clearing the path forward.

An insider tells PEOPLE that President-elect Donald Trump’s latest move to nominate Kimberly Guilfoyle — his eldest son’s longtime fiancée — as the U.S. ambassador to Greece appears part of a plan to remove her from the picture.

“Bettina wants Kim out of the area,” a political source tells PEOPLE.

“They are trying to send Kim abroad,” the insider adds. “They waited for the election to pass but they didn’t want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election.”

A photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention on July, 2024.

The older Trump, 78, announced his nomination of Guilfoyle on Truth Social on Dec. 10, saying that he picked the Fox News host — who has been engaged to Don Jr. since 2020 — for the role because she's been "a close friend and ally" for "many years." The president-elect also claimed that she was "perfectly suited" to foster "strong bilateral relations with Greece.”

"Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," he said.

The ambassadorship nomination came one day after Don Jr., 46, was photographed holding hands with Anderson, 38, during a nighttime walk around Palm Beach, Fla. in photos obtained by Daily Mail. The outlet reports the pair were celebrating Anderson's birthday.

PEOPLE has attempted to reach Don Jr., Anderson and Guilfoyle for comment about where their relationships stand, and requested comment from President-elect Trump about the timing of the nomination.

Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend the DC premiere of the film, "Death of a Nation" on August 1, 2018.

Don Jr. has not yet made any announcements regarding his engagement with Guilfoyle, though sources told PEOPLE in September that the pair had allegedly been spending a lot of time apart.

Trump and Guilfoyle began dating in early 2018 after knowing one another for years and got engaged in 2020. However, they did not publicly reveal the news until two years later.

Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom previously opened up about their relationship during a 2021 appearance on Successful Philanthropy, saying, "We really are a team, we support each other, we’re best friends.”

"We have great conversations and a lot of laughs together. It’s great we have such a strong relationship. It’s never wavered and I really feel blessed to be a part of it,” she added.



