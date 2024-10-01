The do’s and don’ts of applying for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Helene

The Daily Beast

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Valdosta, Georgia on Monday, where he rambled incoherently about how no one could have predicted Hurricane Helene’s arrival—which made landfall at the peak of hurricane season. Speaking to the press outside the heavily damaged brick facade of a warehouse, Trump opined, “Nobody thought this would be happening, especially now it’s so late in the season for the hurricanes.” Hurricane season typically runs from early June through late November, meaning that