Donald Glover Postpones North American Childish Gambino Tour Dates to 'Focus on My Physical Health'

The musician was in the midst of touring the United States and Canada in support of his latest album, 'Bando Stone & the New World'

Scott Legato/Getty Donald Glover performs in Detroit on Aug. 17, 2024

Some of Donald Glover's fans will have to wait a little longer to see him live.

The musician, actor and comedian, who raps as Childish Gambino, postponed the remaining North American dates of his ongoing The New World Tour in order to dedicate time to his "physical health."

"hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks," wrote Glover, 40, on X (formerly Twitter), advising fans to "hold onto your tickets."

hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy.… — donald (@donaldglover) September 9, 2024

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star continued, "ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love."

The New World Tour kicked off on Aug. 11 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma, and he's since performed shows in cities including Milwaukee, Detroit, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta and New Orleans.

Glover previously postponed his Sept. 8 show at the Toyota Center in Houston "due to illness."

Taylor Hill/Getty Donald Glover in New York City in May 2024

His tour was set to make stops in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle and more areas throughout the United States and Canada through Oct. 3 at Chicago's United Center.

The New World Tour's subsequent European and Oceanic legs are still set to occur in late 2024 and early 2025, respectively.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Donald Glover in Beverly Hills in March 2024

Bando Stone & the New World, released in July, will be Glover's last album as Childish Gambino. "It really was just like, 'Oh, it’s done,'" he previously told The New York Times. "It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore."

He explained the decision to put his stage name to rest is also inspired by the decreasing success of full-length albums, touring difficulties, life as a father to three sons (Legend, Drake and Donald Glover III) and his film and television projects as well as his multimedia company Gilga.

Elsewhere in the NYT interview, however, the "This Is America" artist clarified that he "always" wants to "do music."



