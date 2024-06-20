Donald Sutherland dead: Legendary MASH and Hunger Games actor dies at 88
Legendary Hollywood actor Donald Sutherland, whose career stretched from the 1970s to the 2020s, has died at the age of 88 following “a long illness”.
Legendary Hollywood actor Donald Sutherland, whose career stretched from the 1970s to the 2020s, has died at the age of 88 following “a long illness”.
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has made a rare public comment about his divorce from former wife Christine Baumgartner earlier this year.
The 'Madame Web' actress' dress broke during her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
“Should I get some Scotch Tape?” Jimmy Kimmel asked.
One commenter got rude about Madix's workout routine — but she wasn't having it
A new book, "The House of Beckham," alleges that Rebecca Loos ended her affair with David Beckham after he didn't tip a waitress.
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has shared her thoughts on how Beth Dutton's story should end.
The Toronto-born NHLer, 28, proposed to his now-wife last summer during a romantic lakeside picnic.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked amazing at an event at the Peninsula London with Prince Edward, wearing a new Roland Mouret dress and high heels.
Queen Camilla's incredible hat got in the way on day one of Royal Ascot as she greeted Mike Tindall with a sweet kiss. See hilarious photos…
“It wasn’t beautiful, and that was really fun to do.”
Tributes have been paid to beauty influencer Farah El Kadhi who has died at the age of 36, while the star was holidaying in Malta
The 'Inside Out' voice actress joined former costars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer on their 'Office Ladies' podcast
The cookbook author shared photos of her latest summer look while attending the 2024 Cannes Lion Festival in France
Wendell Pierce, who played Meghan Markle’s father in the legal drama, reflects on his recent reunion with his former co-star
The Princess Royal was a green goddess as she attended her brother Prince Edward's wedding with Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999
Politically untouchable country legend Dolly Parton should not be subjected to a recent slew of unfounded right-wing vitriol, writes Allison Hope.
“The Late Show” host spotted a bizarre aside during the former president’s speech.
Donald Sutherland, the beloved actor who starred in scores of films from The Dirty Dozen, MASH and Klute to Animal House and Ordinary People to Pride & Prejudice and The Hunger Games franchise and won an Emmy for Citizen X, died Thursday in Miami after a long illness. He was 88. The 2017 Honorary Oscar …
Princess Eugenie couldn't have looked more like a summer dream than on day 1 of Royal Ascot. See photos.
"I grew up rich and had no idea that it was not normal for people to rent out the whole Disney Land park for a child's 7th birthday."