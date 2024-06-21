Donald Sutherland dies aged 88 following 'long illness'

The legendary Canadian actor had a long career that began in the early 1960s and included roles in huge franchises including The Hunger Games and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Donald's son, 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland, 57, shared the sad news via social media on Thursday. "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that.”