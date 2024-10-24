Donald Trump Accused of Groping Model Stacey Williams in ‘Twisted Game’ With Jeffrey Epstein; Trump’s Camp Calls It a ‘Fake Story Contrived by Harris Campaign’

Former model Stacey Williams has alleged that presidential candidate Donald Trump groped her in a 1993 incident at Trump Tower after the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein introduced them.

In an interview with The Guardian and on a Zoom call organized by the group Survivors for Kamala, Williams described how she first met Trump through Epstein, who she was casually dating, at a 1992 Christmas party. “It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together,” Williams said.

A few months later, Williams said Epstein suggested that they go visit Trump at Trump Tower while on walk. When greeting Trump, Williams alleged that he put his hands “all over my breasts” as well as her waist and butt. She remembers feeling “deeply confused” and alleged that she saw the two men smiling at each other after the incident.

Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, denied the allegations in a statement to The Guardian and accused Harris’ campaign of orchestrating the story. “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false,” Leavitt said. “It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”

Variety has reached out to the Trump and Harris campaigns for further comment.

Williams alleged on the Zoom call that after the incident, Epstein “didn’t look at me or speak to me and I felt this seething rage around me, and when we got down to the sidewalk, he looked at me and just berated me, and said: ‘Why did you let him do that?’” She continued, “He made me feel so disgusting and I remember being so utterly confused.”

Williams said that she never had any knowledge of Epstein’s sexual abuse at the time. In July 2019, the disgraced financier was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and died in his jail cell the next month, which the medical examiner ruled a suicide.

The Survivors for Kamala group took out an ad in The New York Times this week, signed by 200 survivors of sexual violence, in an attempt to remind readers that Trump had been found liable of sexual abuse last year in a case brought forward by author E. Jean Carroll. The former president has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least two dozen women throughout his career, which he has vehemently denied.

Trump had been photographed with Epstein at social events in the ’90s and early 2000s — and called him a “terrific guy” in a 2002 New York Magazine profile — but has maintained that he never knew of his sexual abuse. After Epstein was arrested, Trump told journalists that he and Epstein had a “falling out” in the early 2000s.

“I haven’t spoken to him in 15 years,” Trump said at the time. “I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”

The race between Trump and Harris is down to the wire as Americans prepare to cast their ballots on Nov. 5. The latest poll from FiveThirtyEight shows the two candidates to be neck and neck, with Harris at a slight lead with 48.1%.

