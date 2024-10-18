Donald Trump 'Amazed' That Harvey Weinstein, Serial Sexual Abuser, 'Got Schlonged'

Former President Donald Trump on "The Dan Bongino Show." The Dan Bongino Show

Donald Trump is “amazed” that Harvey Weinstein was held accountable for the decades of sexual harassment, assault and rape allegations against him.

The former president made the outlandish remarks on a conservative radio show hosted by Dan Bongino this week. Trump brought Weinstein up when he was discussing how the “press is a big scam” because, he claimed, the media is not honest.

“I don’t know that a country can come back if it has a fake press. They’re like the policemen, they keep people honest, right? But Democrats don’t have to be honest because they will never be accused of anything,” Trump said, suggesting that media is in the pocket of Democrats.

That’s why Trump was surprised that Weinstein ― someone who worked in progressive Hollywood circles ― was punished for his decades of sexual abuse.

“I was so amazed that Harvey Weinstein got schlonged,” Trump told Bongino. “He got hit as hard as you can get hit because he was sort of the king of the woke, and yet he got hit.”

Trump said he doesn’t know Weinstein well, but he was surprised the former Hollywood heavyweight “got hit” because “normally, they protect everybody.”

Weinstein, once a well-respected film producer, was accused of sexual abuse in 2017 by more than 80 women. Many of his victims were young or aspiring actresses whom he wielded his power over as an influential producer. The accusations of sexual harassment, assault and rape spanned decades. The 2017 accusations against him sparked the Me Too movement.

In 2018, he was charged with rape and sexual assault in a New York courtroom, and was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. A Los Angeles court also convicted Weinstein of raping another actress during a 2022 case, where he was sentenced to an additional 16 years. Weinstein’s New York conviction was later overturned, but he is still serving the 16-year prison term.

