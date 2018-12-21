Donald Trump's Bonkers Tech Boast Leaves Twitter Users In Stitches

Lee Moran
President Donald Trump bizarrely boasted about knowing "tech better than

President Donald Trump bizarrely boasted about knowing “tech better than anyone” during a Twitter rant about his proposed border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border early Friday:

Trump’s outlandish claim inevitably caught the eye of fellow tweeters, who quickly reminded the president of some of his tech failures:

  • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.