Donald Trump's Bonkers Tech Boast Leaves Twitter Users In Stitches

President Donald Trump bizarrely boasted about knowing “tech better than anyone” during a Twitter rant about his proposed border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border early Friday:

The Democrats are trying to belittle the concept of a Wall, calling it old fashioned. The fact is there is nothing else’s that will work, and that has been true for thousands of years. It’s like the wheel, there is nothing better. I know tech better than anyone, & technology..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

.....on a Border is only effective in conjunction with a Wall. Properly designed and built Walls work, and the Democrats are lying when they say they don’t. In Israel the Wall is 99.9% successful. Will not be any different on our Southern Border! Hundreds of $Billions saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

Trump’s outlandish claim inevitably caught the eye of fellow tweeters, who quickly reminded the president of some of his tech failures:

You don't know anything better than anyone. — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) December 21, 2018

If you know tech so well why aren’t you able to use a spellchecker? — Andy Cole (@ajcole180) December 21, 2018

You know tech better than anyone?? pic.twitter.com/EGNC7ARZI1 — Jeff (@UnhingdSquirrel) December 21, 2018

I know tech better than anyone! How about the wheel? It’s roundness is what makes it so useful. I own several. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 21, 2018

I know tech better than anyone... pic.twitter.com/msbcbSoHq3 — Haley Pereira (@HaleyPereira) December 21, 2018

You know NOTHING better than anyone! — Jack S (@nyyjack) December 21, 2018

Geez!!! Wait until he finds out about medieval moats.... pic.twitter.com/K3e5NQYHMA — Ian E. Phillips (@IanPhillipsUSA) December 21, 2018

You know tech better than anyone? Congratulations. Why don't you know grammar and spelling? — Bob Felker (@2_thineownself) December 21, 2018

No one knows tech( and techNOLOGY) better pic.twitter.com/0LVcxYXLKB — Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) December 21, 2018

Not gonna lie. The wheel is good. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 21, 2018

"I know tech better than anyone" says the guy who doesn't use a computer and calls iPads "the flat one" — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 21, 2018

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,



YOU CAN'T EVEN TURN ON SPELLCHECK !!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Chef Keith (@keithbakes) December 21, 2018

I know tech better than anyone says the man who can’t figure out how to close an umbrella or use spellcheck. — (((Michael Rothman))) (@rothm) December 21, 2018

You couldn't figure out the phone on your desk. — Cooper Heather (@DHeather76) December 21, 2018

I know tech better than anyone. pic.twitter.com/CWUmDyAq4j — david nussbaum (@theNuzzy) December 21, 2018

‘I know tech better than anyone...’

— Nick Frost (@nickjfrost) December 21, 2018