Donald Trump asks court to dismiss hush money conviction ahead of sentencing

President-elect Donald Trump has asked a New York court to throw out his hush money conviction before Friday's scheduled sentencing.

It has been set for 10 January, just 10 days before the presidential inauguration.

Trump was found guilty in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records, relating to an alleged scheme to hide a hush money payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels in the last weeks of his first campaign in 2016.

Trump's spokesperson has called the case "lawless" and a "witch hunt".

Lawyers for the 78-year-old have previously pushed to dismiss the verdict and throw out the case on presidential immunity grounds, due to his impending return to the White House.

Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial, said he was not inclined to send Trump to jail.

He said a sentence of unconditional discharge, which essentially puts a judgment of guilt on his record without a fine or probation, would be the most practical approach ahead of Trump's inauguration.

Trump has always denied a sexual encounter with Daniels, but was convicted of falsifying business records over a $130,000 (£102,000) payment to allegedly keep her from publicising claims in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

