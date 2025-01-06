Donald Trump asserts influence to keep rebels in line

Tony Diver
·4 min read
Marjorie Taylor Greene taking a crucial call from Donald Trump's chief of staff
Marjorie Taylor Greene taking a crucial call from Donald Trump’s chief of staff - Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

As the House of Representatives headed towards a nail-biting vote on Mike Johnson’s re-election as speaker on Friday, Marjorie Taylor Greene stood to one side, on the phone.

The Georgia congresswoman, who has established a reputation as a rabble rouser and one of Mr Johnson’s fiercest critics, was speaking directly to Susie Wiles, Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

She had initially opposed Mr Johnson’s return to the speaker’s chair, before reversing her position and calling for Republicans to “come together”.

No one knows what was said on the call. But the moment that she turned on the floor, with Ms Wiles’s name visible on the screen of her iPhone, symbolised the personal relationships Mr Trump must now rely on to keep rebellions at bay. This, it seemed, was the first of many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his clean-sweep victory on Nov 5, the president-elect is not without his doubters in Congress, and they made themselves known in a red-on-red battle for control of the House leadership.

Throughout Joe Biden’s presidency, Mr Trump has always lurked behind the scenes of congressional votes, urging his party to cause as much trouble for the Democrat as possible.

But he has rarely been so present as on Friday, in a vote that exposed the division that will shape the next four years on the Hill.

Several members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of hardline conservatives, opposed Mr Johnson’s re-election because of concerns he had worked too closely with Democrats.

Speaker Mike Johnson, who just made it across the line
Speaker Mike Johnson, who just made it across the line - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

In the end, Mr Trump’s personal interventions – via phone, from the golf course – were enough to swing the GOP behind his ally. There are few, it seems, who were brave enough to challenge Mr Trump’s choice for speaker, as some Senate Republicans did in the majority leader election last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reversing her opposition to Mr Johnson, Ms Taylor Greene wrote on X: “Let’s put aside our pride. Let’s put aside our egos. And let’s put aside the infighting.

“It’s time to come together as Republicans, and it’s time to do whatever it takes to make sure that we deliver the mandate that the American people told us to do.”

Those words will be music to the ears of Trump HQ in Mar-a-Lago, where his staff are working on a plan to get his most important measures through Congress after Jan 20.

But there are more battles to come. There is already debate over whether a one-and-done “mega Maga” bill should be put before the House, combining his big spending promises on the border and cuts elsewhere to sweeten the fiscal hawks in his party.

A two-bill plan would prioritise border security, which is popular with most Republicans, and push back discussions about tax and spending to a later vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, Mr Trump seems minded to deal with all of the issues together, effectively setting up a referendum on his entire policy platform just days after taking office.

Rebels in strong position

There is some risk to that approach. Although the Republican Party has been remade in Mr Trump’s image in recent years, the traditional divisions between populists and cost-cutters remain. Others are concerned about his plans for the economy, especially his love of tariffs and instinct to use trade talks as a foreign policy tool.

With four years until the next election, rebels will be keen to use the first bills of the next Congress to make clear they are willing to stand up to Mr Trump where necessary.

The president-elect’s decision to appoint several sitting congressmen to his administration has only made matters worse. At best, Mr Trump will have a majority of just five in the House after the vacant seats are filled, and a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

That hands significant power to the rebels, who used the Johnson election on Friday to demonstrate their willingness to openly defy Mr Trump in pursuit of spending cuts.

The party’s divisions will soon play out between Congress and the executive, rather than in Florida backrooms and late-night posts on Truth Social.

Mr Trump’s role as Republican marionettist will also become more difficult. For some, it seems, the honeymoon period is already over.

Latest Stories

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Canadian Lawmaker Blasts 'Loser' Kevin O'Leary For Marching In Mar-A-Lago 'Grifters Parade'

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, ripped O'Leary for claiming that he could help cut a deal for an "economic union" between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene snatched Trump’s Social Security pledge and threw it on the floor — here’s why she’s so mad

    Will the GOP Congress honor Trump's campaign promises?

  • As Trump's election is certified, Americans should declare war on stupidity | Opinion

    On the eve of Donald Trump's election certification, the best thing Americans can do is remember that stupidity should be embarrassing.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Capitol on alert with Harris set to certify Trump victory four years after riot

    US Congress convenes Monday to certify Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, with Vice President Kamala Harris overseeing a process that some legal experts say could block his return to the White House. Harris, who lost to Trump in November's election, has the ungrateful task of supervising the Electoral College count that confirms her rival's win with 312 electors to her 226.The certification process comes exactly four years after the Capitol was stormed by a violent pro-Trump mob who threatene

  • Bannon Wants Trump to Conduct ‘Exorcism’ on White House After Soros Medal Ceremony

    George Soros has received one of the highest civilian honors a US president can grant and Steve Bannon is having absolutely none of it. The far-right fringe commentator used his Saturday appearance on his War Room podcast to rail against the progressive philanthropist being granted the Medal of Freedom by outgoing President Joe Biden, even calling for the White House to be “exorcised” after the ceremony was held there. As Bannon put it, “Today, they’re showing you who’s in charge. The demon hims

  • Top Ally Twists Himself Into a Knot Backing Trump’s NOLA Attack Theory

    A top official with Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign bent over backwards on Fox News trying to justify the President-elect’s public statements on a fatal terror attack that took place on New Year’s Day. Network host Howard Kurtz asked Corey Lewandowski, who acted as senior adviser to the president-elect’s recent campaign, how exactly the deadly attack carried out by a U.S. citizen had anything to do with the issue of supposedly “open borders”—which Trump repeatedly implied were the cause of the atta

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb

  • Schiff’s swearing-in sets record in US Senate

    Sen. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) swearing-in for a full six-year term in the upper chamber this week set a U.S. record as the 119th Congress convened for the first time Friday. The Democrat from Burbank, Calif., is the only senator in U.S. history to have taken the oath of office three separate times in less than…

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Virginia special elections are early test of Democratic enthusiasm after Trump victory

    Two months after Democrats were locked out of power at the federal level, a pair of special elections in a part of northern Virginia where Donald Trump dramatically improved his performance in November will offer the first signs of how voters view the political landscape as the president-elect prepares to return to office.

  • Russia ‘getting what it deserves,’ Ukraine says, after launching counterattack in border region

    Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”

  • Nanny Biden's meddling on alcohol reminds us why we'll be better off with Trump | Opinion

    Nanny-in-chief Joe Biden's minions have been busy using government regulations to hamstring businesses and limit personal freedoms.

  • Tension building between Trump and Trudeau: expert

    Donald Trump's presidential inauguration will take place on Jan. 20. Canada and the United States have one of the strongest relationships in the world, but will that continue with Justin Trudeau as prime minister?

  • Johnson tells Republicans Trump wants one big policy bill as party charts course on agenda

    House Speaker Mike Johnson informed Republicans at a closed-door meeting Saturday that Donald Trump favored moving his agenda as one sweeping package, according to sources in attendance — a key announcement fraught with risk but one that sets the stage for advancing the president-elect’s ambitious plans.

  • Trump hails 'fantastic' Meloni as Italian PM makes surprise visit to Mar-a-Lago

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has paid an unofficial visit to Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Florida residence, aiming to boost ties with the US president-elect. The two attended the screening of a documentary underscoring the hurdles some conservative lawyers claim they face in the legal system. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a surprise trip to Florida to meet with Donald Trump late on Saturday, as the key European leader sought to buttress ties with the president-elect befo

  • Liz Cheney Shuts Down Trump's 'Malicious Lies' With Blunt Jan. 6 Reminder

    "Donald, this is not the Soviet Union. You can't change the truth and you cannot silence us," wrote the former congresswoman.