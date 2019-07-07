Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton And Hollywood React To Women’s World Cup Win

Click here to read the full article.

The United States women’s soccer team triumphed today taking the Women’s World Cup crown after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 for its second championship in a row and its fourth championship overall. It didn’t take too long for politicians and Hollywood to tweet out their congratulations — but it took Donald Trump a couple of hours to say something on his favorite social media platform.

“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup!” he tweeted. “Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!”

The tweet comes after a very public feud between him and team member Megan Rapinoe who said she refused to visit the White House if they would win the World’s Cup.

Many others including Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and even Melania Trump tweeted their congratulations to the U.S. Women’s soccer team as soon as the team won. Presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders as well as members of Hollywood sent out their celebratory tweets before Trump as well with Regina King and Ava DuVernay pointing out the pay disparity the U.S. women’s soccer team would be winning after the victory compared to the U.S. men’s soccer team.

Even Google customized its home page to celebrate the big win.

Read the tweets below.

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019





Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019





Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019





So proud of you, Team USA—you inspire us all! #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/YEHzyqOwZa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 7, 2019





World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the #USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GWlLR0nwcX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 7, 2019





And a big congrats to the World Champions! So very proud of the @USWNT ! 🇺🇸 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 7, 2019





Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win. #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 7, 2019





Congratulations to our back-to-back World Cup Champions! You make America proud. 📷: @USWNT pic.twitter.com/2LxiCJ2srM — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 7, 2019









Go USA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Congrats to these amazing, fierce, talented, strong women! Thanks for playing like girls! 💪🏼 #USAwomenssoccer pic.twitter.com/tNH4bURWNu — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) July 7, 2019





Best 6 am wake up call… Congrats to the #USWNT on winning the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/Ls7fl5cawa — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 7, 2019





INCREDIBLE #USWNT thank you for inspiring us all!!!! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/ui1CY6jO7D — Ally Maki (@allymaki) July 7, 2019













Equal pay for exceptionally supreme work is the least these athletes deserve. Anything less is a shame and travesty to their sport. With that said, these women have the attention of the world. All eyes on them and their glorious victory! Yas! They. Did. That! #USWMT pic.twitter.com/OR1wm1rr8R — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2019





Congrats to the elite @USWNT on winning your FOURTH World Cup!!! Consistently bringing home the win but not the check. Bittersweet. #USWNT #equalpay pic.twitter.com/CtzijAnmIn — Regina King (@ReginaKing) July 7, 2019





The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019





WARRIORS THANK YOU @USWNT CONGRATULATIONS 🎉🍾 SO IN AWE #USAvNED – lifting us all up 👑🇺🇸 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) July 7, 2019





