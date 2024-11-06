Donald Trump to become U.S. president again

CBC
·1 min read

Republican Donald Trump will become the 47th president of the United States after beating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the election to complete a stunning political comeback.

Trump, 78, is the first person to win two nonconsecutive presidential terms since the late 1800s and the first to ever hold the nation's highest office as a convicted felon.

The victory was sealed when swing state Wisconsin was called for Trump by the U.S. networks and the Associated Press just after 5:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, putting him over the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

More to come

Latest Stories