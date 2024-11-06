Donald Trump to become U.S. president again

Republican Donald Trump will become the 47th president of the United States after beating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the election to complete a stunning political comeback.

Trump, 78, is the first person to win two nonconsecutive presidential terms since the late 1800s and the first to ever hold the nation's highest office as a convicted felon.

The victory was sealed when swing state Wisconsin was called for Trump by the U.S. networks and the Associated Press just after 5:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, putting him over the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

More to come