Donald Trump becomes first sitting president to attend Super Bowl

Marking his first three weeks in office, Trump flew into New Orleans to attend the NFL's title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and two-time defending championship winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. The US president arrived at the Caesars Superdome at around 4pm local time, according to the White House, and was joined by House speaker Mike Johnson and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson. At around 4.30pm, he was seen walking out of the tunnel at the Superdome. Trump arrived amid some controversy as it was revealed that the NFL had elected to replace the End Racism message written into the end zone.