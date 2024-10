Donald Trump will appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the most popular in the country, during the run-up to the presidential election on Nov. 5.

The interview will take place in Rogan’s studio in Austin, Texas, a source told Politico.

Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is reportedly also in talks to appear on Rogan’s podcast, as both candidates fight to win over young men.

Read more at The Daily Beast.