Lee Moran
·1 min read
Donald Trump Botches New BFF Elon Musk’s Name And You Know What Happened

Move over Tim Apple.

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk was the victim of Donald Trump’s latest speaking stumble.

The former president and current GOP nominee accidentally referred to the Twitter-turned-X CEO — who only last week Trump said he’d invite to be a part of his second administration if he wins the 2024 election — as “Leon” during a campaign speech in Wisconsin this weekend.

Watch the video here:

The gags on Musk’s own social media platform came fast:

