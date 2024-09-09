Donald Trump Botches New BFF Elon Musk’s Name And You Know What Happened

Donald Trump Botches New BFF Elon Musk’s Name And You Know What Happened

Move over Tim Apple.

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk was the victim of Donald Trump’s latest speaking stumble.

The former president and current GOP nominee accidentally referred to the Twitter-turned-X CEO — who only last week Trump said he’d invite to be a part of his second administration if he wins the 2024 election — as “Leon” during a campaign speech in Wisconsin this weekend.

Watch the video here:

Trump says “Leon” Musk is going to have to send a rocket pic.twitter.com/Z4t8PsyJjt — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2024

The gags on Musk’s own social media platform came fast:

Wait til Leon meets Tim Apple — Andy Hirschfeld (@andyreports) September 7, 2024

Leon Musk, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/IfKWMXeyj0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 7, 2024

Leon Musk risked it all on a bullshit artist who never even bothered to learn his name. — Kim (@kim) September 7, 2024

Wow, he can’t even get Elmo‘s name right. — Patricia (@Trishalla2012) September 7, 2024

$145 million dollars.

Free Twitter ads.

Force fed to EVERY user.



Calls him Leon Musk 😂 pic.twitter.com/6og9oXvY43 — The Real Slim Skagmacker 🇺🇸🦅 (@CattardSlim) September 7, 2024

Oh man. Leon’s ego right now…. *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/0V1P23F1ZB — Sweary Mess (@SwearyMess) September 8, 2024

Leon the famous owner of Litter.🤦♂️ — mrbigg 🇺🇸🦅 (@mrbigg450) September 7, 2024

You don’t just say “Leon” when you mean Elon if you’re referring to the owner of this app unless your mind is alphabet soup. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 7, 2024

Related...