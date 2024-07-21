Donald Trump calls Joe Biden 'the worst president in the history of the United States'

Donald Trump has called Joe Biden "the worst president in the history of the United States" following the announcement he has pulled out of the race for the next term at the White House.

Mr Trump did not hold back as he made the statement in a brief phone interview with Sky News' US sister station NBC News.

"Joe Biden is the worst president in the history of the United States by far," he said. "There has never been a president who has done such damage to our country. From energy independence to letting in millions and millions of illegal immigrants."

He added: "We will fix what he has done."

The announcement from Mr Biden, 81, comes after months of speculation about his age and fitness to serve another four years.

Asked by NBC if he was surprised by the announcement, Mr Trump said: "He should never have been there in the first place. He should have stayed in his basement."

Mr Trump also posted on his Truth Social platform, calling Mr Biden "crooked" and saying he "was not fit to run for president... certainly not fit to serve - and never was!"

"He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't - And now, look what he's done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists.

"We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Mr Biden made the announcement in a letter addresed to "my fellow Americans", saying he made the decision in "the best interest of my party and the country" and that it had been the "greatest honour" of his life to serve as president

The development sends the 2024 presidential contest into unchartered territory just four months before the election, as another Democrat will now need to be chosen to face off against Mr Trump, the Republican nominee, in a race that has already been marked by tension, division and an assassination attempt.

Mr Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, saying: "Democrats - it's time to come together and beat Trump."

Mr Trump also said he believes Ms Harris will be easier to defeat than Mr Biden, according to CNN.

What have other Republicans and party supporters said?

Other Republicans have also reacted to incumbent president's news - with Elise Stefanik, House Republican Conference chair, and Republican House speaker Mike Johnson calling for him to step aside now.

Mr Biden plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, which ends at noon on 20 January 2025.

"If Joe Biden can't run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as president of the United States," Ms Stefanik said. "He must immediately resign."

Mr Johnson echoed her words and said: "November 5 cannot arrive soon enough."

Mr Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, said in a statement on X: "Kamala Harris owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden. The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something.

"She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!!"

"Democrat party bosses just proved that they have absolutely no respect for their own voters," said House majority leader Steve Scalise, also on X. "After lecturing others about democracy, they just forced Joe Biden off the ticket - trashing the primary choice of 14 million of their own voters."

