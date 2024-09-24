Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris 'one-woman economic wrecking ball'
Donald Trump held a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania on Monday, where he hopes conservative, white, working-class voters can help him pull ahead of Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump held a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania on Monday, where he hopes conservative, white, working-class voters can help him pull ahead of Kamala Harris.
PHOENIX (AP) — After family members of a slain Navajo woman described their grief in a federal courtroom, the judge on Monday sentenced her boyfriend to life imprisonment for first-degree murder in a case that became emblematic of what officials call an epidemic of missing and slain Indigenous women.
Zak Reeve from Hampton Centre was first arrested in connection with an arson in February.
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
"These are lies that could get people hurt," Oliver says The post John Oliver Shreds ‘Spineless Dips–t’ JD Vance for ‘Parroting Racist Lies’ About Ohio appeared first on TheWrap.
Compared to other plots against Trump, Asif Merchant's alleged scheme has drawn little attention—but may reveal the most.
Marjorie Merriweather Post, who was known as America's richest woman, built Mar-a-Lago decades before it was bought by Donald Trump.
(Reuters) -Donald Trump said on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wanted the Democrats to win the 2024 U.S. election, in which the former president faces Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate. The Republican presidential candidate's statement on the campaign trail contrasts with the line adopted by some of his allies, who have argued that Ukraine would welcome Trump back as only he - in their telling - has the acumen to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's war on Ukraine.
"That event, and not the debate that just made things worse for Trump, marked the decisive turning point in the campaign."
Multi-hyphenate CEO Elon Musk has dug deep into his own pockets to get former president Donald Trump back into the White House. In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had been pledging roughly $45 million per month to a new super-political action committee (PAC) called America PAC. And after a rocky start, […]
A pressure campaign from Donald Trump and Republican allies to change Nebraska election law was dealt a significant setback on Monday as a pivotal Omaha state senator said he would not support a last-ditch effort to overturn a 30-year law that awards electoral votes by congressional district rather than statewide winner-take-all.
"He might get the most airtime for his grotesque lies about Haitian immigrants, but don't forget that he'll wind up using that same rhetoric to make life harder for us all."
What a difference eight years makes, especially at his age. Donald Trump is holding way fewer rallies than he did during his previous presidential runs, in part because he’s older and enjoys staying in at Mar-a-Lago, Axios reports.The former president did 72 rallies in the summer leading up to the 2016 election, barn-burning events that demonstrated Americans’ enthusiasm about his bid. This summer, he did 24, just over a third as many.According to people on Trump’s team, besides his inclination
Steve Kornacki said the “biggest” headline is how registered voters viewed Kamala Harris versus how they saw Joe Biden compared to Donald Trump.
A local Ohio elections board says the county sheriff's department will not be used for election security following a social media post by the sheriff saying people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses recorded so that immigrants can be sent to live with them if the Democratic vice president wins the November election. In a statement on the Portage County Democrats' Facebook page, county board of elections chair Randi Clites said members voted 3-1 Friday to remove the sheriff's department from providing security during in-person absentee voting.
Donald Trump's niece also highlighted the former president's total inability to recognize himself as one thing.
(Reuters) -Decisive actions by the United States now could hasten the end of the Russian war against Ukraine next year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday after telling the ABC News that his country was "closer to the end of the war." "Now, at the end of the year, we have a real opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States," Zelenskiy said in a post on his Telegram messaging app after meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress. "Decisive action now could hasten the just end of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year."
Trump’s rant comes the day after he wrote on his Truth Social platform that he would ‘protect women at a level never seen before’
Melania Trump has barely been seen on the campaign trail this year. One of the few times she has appeared at a political event, she’s received a six-figure paycheck – a highly unusual move for the spouse of a candidate.
For the avoidance of doubt, citizens of the eastern European republic do not typically vote in US elections
The coup-attempting former president claims that the DOJ and FBI should not be in charge of the golf course shooting plot because they are also prosecuting him.