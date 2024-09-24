Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris 'one-woman economic wrecking ball'

Reuters

(Reuters) -Decisive actions by the United States now could hasten the end of the Russian war against Ukraine next year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday after telling the ABC News that his country was "closer to the end of the war." "Now, at the end of the year, we have a real opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States," Zelenskiy said in a post on his Telegram messaging app after meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress. "Decisive action now could hasten the just end of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year."