Donald Trump Calls For Unity After Assassination Attempt, Confirms He Will Speak At Republican Convention

Donald Trump called for Americans to “stand united” after surviving an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, an incident that has shocked the political system and recalled the country’s long, dark past of political violence.

In a post on his social media account, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”

Trump said that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” but his campaign said that he was fine after being taken to a hospital nearby the rally site. After popping sounds were heard and Trump plunged to the ground, he was surrounded by Secret Service agents. He then got up and raised his fist in the air, blood running from the side of his face, as he was whisked away.

Trump is scheduled to accept the GOP nomination on Thursday. He traveled to Newark, NJ early Sunday morning.

The Republican Convention, scheduled to start on Monday in Milwaukee, will have increased security, adding to an already robust perimeter around the Fiserv Forum.

The FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, PA. He was shot and killed by counter-snipers after he opened fire at the rally. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive, although after his identity was revealed, it set off a frenzy of speculation on social media. That included a record showing that he had registered as a Republican in 2021, but earlier in the year made a $15 donation to the Progressive Turnout Project.

