Donald Trump Celebrates His Night of Race Hate

Donald Trump has no regrets.

The former president capped off a day of criticism surrounding his racism-filled rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday by digging his heels in deeper, telling supporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that it was “greatest evening any one has ever seen politically.”

The comments came shortly after Trump appeared at a roundtable in the state, marking his first comments on Puerto Rico since comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe said the U.S. territory was a “floating island of garbage” while opening for the Trump at Madison Square Garden.

“No president has done more for Puerto Rico than I have,” he told one supporter—a woman who said she moved from Puerto Rico—who had told the former president, “Puerto Rico stands behind you and Puerto Rico loves you.”

Trump added: “We helped you through a lot of bad storms, I tell you. We had some really bad ones,” before talking about the “hospital ship” which arrived two weeks after Hurricane Maria struck and faced a series of problems, including reports that suggested it admitted an average of six patients a day.

Trump: "No president has done more for Puerto Rico than I have." pic.twitter.com/gzaXydXGvb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2024

On Tuesday night, Trump ramped up his rhetoric—with no apology in sight for the chorus line of campaign surrogates who hurled racist remarks and insults in speeches littered with threats to democracy and immigrants, legal or otherwise.

“The other day, Madison Square Garden—Sunday night—and we had them all. That was the greatest evening any one has ever seen politically. I mean Madison Square Garden is really big, it‘s big and it’s beautiful and it’s MSG," Trump said in Allentown.

The former president claimed lines went “all the way back to the river...and I don’t mean a single line...I mean like massive amounts of people went back to the Hudson River.

“The love was unbelievable,” Trump said, adding “we had incredible people.”

The Harris campaign was quick to point out the former president’s comments on social media.

Trump: My Madison Square Garden rally was the greatest evening anyone has ever seen politically pic.twitter.com/CZrE6PzkIW — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 30, 2024

Among those people: Hinchcliffe, who also made racist comments connecting a Black person in the crowd and watermelon; Tucker Carlson, who poked fun at Kamala Harris’s racial identity; and a crucifix-wielding 60 year-old man billed as a “childhood friend” of Trump who called Harris “the antichrist.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump had appeared before the press at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, and while making no direct comments about Puerto Rico, he said of the rally: “There’s never been an event so beautiful. Was like a lovefest, an absolute lovefest, and it was my honor to be involved.”

Trump‘s campaign initially sought to distance themselves from Hinchcliffe’s comments, telling The Washington Post: “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.” The campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast at the time.