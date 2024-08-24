Donald Trump’s Claim That He’s ‘Great’ For Reproductive Rights Trashed as ‘On Brand’ for a ‘Pathological Liar’

Donald Trump’s claim on his Truth Social platform Friday that he will be “great for women and their reproductive rights” was met with swift and cutting scorn from numerous social media users, with many saying it looks like the politician is now “running scared” after the overwhelming wave of support for his rival Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention.

“Saying he will be ‘Great’ For ‘Reproductive Rights’ is like Hannibal Lecter saying he will be a great dinner guest,” quipped one person on X.

“Well, he is a pathological liar, so this is definitely on brand,” tweeted @authentic_omm, in response to a tweet that stated “Donald Trump really just posted this after stripping away Women’s Reproductive Rights the last time he was President. This guy here is f–king delusional & desperate as s–t now.”

That skepticism is fueled by Trump’s record while in office. As Harris noted the night before on the final evening of the DNC, “Donald Trump hand-picked members of the United States Supreme Court to take away reproductive freedom, and now he brags about it in his words. Quote, ‘I did it, and I’m proud to have done it.”

She added, “Understand he is not done. As a part of his agenda, he and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion, and enact a nationwide abortion ban, with or without Congress. And get this: he plans to create a national anti-abortion coordinator and force states to report on women’s miscarriages and abortions. Simply put, they are out of their minds,” Harris said in a line that generated headlines and trended on social media.

The former president expanded on his claims of support for reproductive rights in another post Friday, writing, “The Republican Party is charging forward on many fronts, and I am very proud that we are a LEADER on I.V.F.”

“Trump is really running scared on the abortion issue,” another X user observed.

“Trump is scared now,” echoed @Chloe1917. “He is going to start promising people everything since his campaign is going down. Don’t ever trust the con artist and pathological liar.”

At least one X user with the handle American Girl (@OGoftheAG68), however, argued the former president “plays 5D chess” with his surprising statement.

During his campaign, Trump has persisted in talking about “afterbirth abortions,” even though that’s not a thing that exists in reality.

Back in March, when President Joe Biden was still the presumptive Democratic nominee, Fox News host Tomi Lahren conceded that Biden’s stance on “abortion and weed” could carry the day, based on the number of voters who turned out in recent elections to uphold reproductive rights and favorite the decriminalization of marijuana.

Read more social media reactions below:

Donald Trump saying he will be ‘Great’ For ‘Reproductive Rights’ is like Hannibal Lecter saying he will be a great dinner guest. — mountainviews (@mountainviews) August 23, 2024

Trump is really running scared on the abortion issue. pic.twitter.com/JiVRdY37cJ — B̴o̴r̴i̴s̴ Trump (@BorisTrump6) August 23, 2024

I'm sure those demanding more policy specifics from Kamala Harris will rush right out and ask Donald Trump to clarify exactly what he'll do to make reproductive rights "great" for women: pic.twitter.com/RGQcnb6Evd — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 23, 2024

So in the last 48 hours, Trump has endorsed reproductive rights and gun control? Wild times. pic.twitter.com/z2KB5vG61X — Will Truman (@trumwill) August 23, 2024

Agreed! We need to not let libs define "reproductive" rights. Words have meaning! Trump plays 5D chess. I'm with you! — AmericanGirl (@OGoftheAG68) August 24, 2024

