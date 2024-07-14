Donald Trump confirms RNC attendance in Milwaukee after rally shooting
Trump's campaign said he is doing well and is grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action.
Trump's campaign said he is doing well and is grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action.
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time. A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.
Some of Donald Trump’s most loyal Congressional allies immediately blamed Joe Biden for Saturday’s assassination bid against the former president–with one claiming: “Biden sent the orders.”In a series of posts on social media, loyalists including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert sought to link the sniper’s attack to language used by Biden.Blackburn posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Just days ago, Biden said “It’s time to put Trump in a bul
At an event in Detroit, the president poked fun at what's said to be one of his GOP rival's fears.
Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.
According to South Korean news outlets, around 30 middle schoolers were publicly shot last week in North Korea for watching South Korean shows.
The Kremlin has said that it finds U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments at the NATO Summit to be “unacceptable” and that the world paid attention to the errors that Biden makes.At the NATO Summit on Thursday, Biden drew gasps from the crowd as he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” to which Zelensky reacted by smiling and shaking his head. When Zelensky took the microphone, he said, “I’m better” than Putin. Biden responded, “You’re a hell of a lot better.” Bide
Former President Donald Trump, leading in the polls for the next president of the U.S. as of July 10, 2024, has long been the GOP favorite for claiming the Oval Office. And droves of Republicans have...
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…
The South Carolina senator claimed that the former president’s comments were taken “out of context.”
China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N
As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander
Russia's energy profits are tumbling, and the nation could face major financial trouble as it loses access to the US dollar, one economist says.
Tim Scott, Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and Doug Burgum are still in play
UPDATE: President Joe Biden called the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally, which appeared to injure the former president, “sick.” “It’s sick,” Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, DE. “It’s sick. It’s one reason we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone …
The former White House press secretary explains the "structural advantages" VP Kamala Harris has over other possible Democratic nominees The post Jen Psaki Breaks Down What Could Happen if Biden Ends His Presidential Campaign | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Duane Gastant' Aucoin believes his message for Pierre Poilievre came across "loud and clear" on Thursday, when Aucoin stood with his back turned while the Conservative leader addressed the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal."Him and his party are very vocal on attacking two-spirit rights across the country," said Aucoin, who was at the assembly as a delegate from the Yukon, and as interim co-chair of the AFN's two-spirit council."I just could not sit there in good conscience and just wi
VICTORIA — A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.
ABC News Senior Investigative Correspondent Aaron Katersky offers the latest about the shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Russia has carried out a recent string of hybrid attacks against NATO, ranging from GPS jamming to attempted assassinations.