Donald Trump: ‘I Couldn’t Care Less’ If I Mispronounce Kamala Harris’ Name

Donald Trump said he “couldn’t care less” about how to correctly pronounce Kamala Harris’ name after months of flubs which have led to claims he might be doing it intentionally.

Speaking during a Friday appearance at the Turning Point USA Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, he claimed there were seven different ways to say his presidential rival’s name.

After Trump called Harris “liberal” and “radical,” he defended the way he previously flubbed her name, claiming her name can be pronounced in “numerous ways.” The moment was shared in a video on X.

“They were explaining to me, ‘You can say KA-ma-la. You can say Ka MAAAAAA-la,’” he said to a mostly silent crowd. “I said don’t worry about it. It doesn’t matter what I say. If I mispronounce it or not, I couldn't care less.”

Trump and his allies have repeatedly mangled pronouncing Harris’ first name. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

The comment stirred the crowd, and some people in the audience began to clap.

“Some people think I mispronounce it on purpose, but actually I've heard it said about seven different ways,” he claimed. “There are a lot of ways. There are a lot ways.”

Trump took the stage to rapturous applause, with Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to Be an American” playing in the background. Addressing the audience at the Christian-focused event, the Republican presidential nominee thanked them for their prayers and seemed to make reference to the July 13 assassination attempt on his life.

“And we want to thank each and every one of the believers in this room for your prayers. I really did appreciate it,” he said. “Something was working, that we know. Something was working.”

