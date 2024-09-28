Donald Trump’s Crush on David Muir Seems Well and Truly Over

Donald Trump’s apparent soft spot for ABC News anchor David Muir appears to have hardened amid an allegation that the former president planned to sue the broadcast star for defamation following the second presidential debate.

While denying the potential lawsuit in a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump called Muir a “lightweight anchor” of “ABC FAKE NEWS, perhaps the worst and most dishonorable network in broadcasting!”

The former president also claimed he “easily won” his Sept. 10 debate against Kamala Harris, despite post-debate metrics reporting that most voters watched the face-off thought otherwise.

Trump’s alleged intent to sue Muir was first reported by Puck’s Tara Palmeri who said sources mentioned the former president was “still stewing over what he perceives was unfair treatment during the first debate,” and “told peopl”" of his plans to file a civil complaint against the broadcaster.

On Friday, the GOP presidential nominee dismissed Palmeri’s information and articles calling her report “FAKE NEWS.”

“I am not suing David Muir! I should sue him, but there is not enough time—I’m too busy winning the Election...” he said on Truth Social.

Trump’s ire towards Muir began shortly following the Sept. 10 debate, which he described as a “THREE ON ONE” after being fact checked for multiple false statements. He accused Muir and fellow moderator Linsey Davis of bringing “disgrace onto the company” and called on ABC News to fire “everybody” connected to the on-air event.

As for Muir specifically, the former president told rally goers two days after the spectacle he would no longer watch the anchor because “he’s not legit,” and claimed Muir’s hair was “not as good as it used to be.”

Why Trump Hates ABC—but Not David Muir, Its ‘Central Casting’ Debate Anchor

During that same campaign event, however, Trump admitted he “always liked” his now nemesis. Prior to the ABC News debate, MAGA insiders said the former president’s affinity for Muir stemmed from the anchor’s dominance in the ratings and good looks.

An ex-ABC News staffer claimed they heard Trump call Muir “handsome.” Longtime trump advisor Kellyanne Conway described the anchor as “central casting to Donald Trump.”

Amid MAGA world criticism, Muir has dismissed the firestorm of hate as “noise.”

