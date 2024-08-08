It’s On: Donald Trump Agrees to Debate Kamala Harris Sept. 10 on ABC

When will America get its first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris?

The answer: Just eight weeks before Election Day.

An ABC spokesperson tells TVLine that Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed that they will attend the debate scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10. ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate, as previously announced.

Back in the spring, Trump and former Democratic nominee President Joe Biden had agreed to a second presidential debate to be held Sept. 10 and air on ABC. But in a recent Truth Social post, Trump falsely claimed that said face-off was “terminated” because, in part, he is “in litigation” against ABC News and thus there’s a “conflict of interest.”

Trump on March 18 filed a lawsuit against ABC News, arguing that George Stephanopoulos defamed him by saying in a This Week segment that the former president had been found liable for raping the writer E. Jean Carroll. (Trump last year was found liable for “sexually abusing” Carroll, but the judge later stated it was a matter of legal semantics.)

Harris’ team responded to Trump’s “terminated” claim with a statement saying, “Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out,” by proposing a Sept. 4 debate on the cable news channel. “We’re happy to discuss further debates after the [ABC] one both campaigns already agreed to. Mr Anytime, Anywhere, Anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th.”

Trump previously faced off then-opponent Biden on June 27, in a game-changing debate that aired on CNN, elevated concerns about Biden’s age and acuity, and set in motion a series of events that led the incumbent POTUS to ultimately drop out of the 2024 race.

In withdrawing his bid for reelection, Biden threw his support behind his veep, who promptly secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee. The Democratic National Convention will make things official once it kicks off Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

