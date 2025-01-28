Donald Trump: DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' to US tech industry

Donald Trump says Chinese startup DeepSeek's technology should act as a “wakeup call” for American companies.

Investors sold technology stocks across the globe on Monday over concerns the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model would threaten the dominance of the current US-based AI leaders.

Chipmaker Nvidia dived 17%, wiping off nearly $593 billion (£477bn) in the biggest market capitalisation loss in history.

DeepSeek has become the most downloaded free app in the US just a week after it was launched.

The tech industry has been shaken by DeepSeek's claim that its AI model was made at a fraction of the cost of its rivals, raising doubts about the future of America's dominance in artificial intelligence.

"The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said in Florida.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral, Florida (AP)

"I've been reading about China and some of the companies in China, one in particular coming up with a faster method of AI and much less expensive method, and that's good because you don't have to spend as much money. I view that as a positive, as an asset," Trump said.

"I view that as a positive because you'll be doing that too, so you won't be spending as much, and you'll get the same result, hopefully," he said.

Trump said Chinese leaders had told him the United States had the most brilliant scientists in the world, and he indicated that if Chinese industry could come up with cheaper AI technology, US companies would follow.

"We always have the ideas. We're always first. So I would say that's a positive that could be very much a positive development. So instead of spending billions and billions, you'll spend less, and you'll come up with, hopefully, the same solution," Trump said.