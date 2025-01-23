Donald Trump downplays Jan 6 violence on Capitol police as 'minor incidents‘

Donald Trump has downplayed violence faced by US Capitol police during the January 6 attack as “minor incidents.”

On his first day as the 47th president on Monday (20 January), the Republican granted clemency to more than 1,500 supporters charged with crimes connected to the attack on the historic building.

174 police officers were injured during the attacks.

When asked about his pardons for those convicted of assaulting officers, Trump concluded: “They were very minor incidents, and it was time."