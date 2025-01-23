Donald Trump downplays Jan 6 violence on Capitol police as 'minor incidents‘

Holly Patrick

Donald Trump has downplayed violence faced by US Capitol police during the January 6 attack as “minor incidents.”

On his first day as the 47th president on Monday (20 January), the Republican granted clemency to more than 1,500 supporters charged with crimes connected to the attack on the historic building.

174 police officers were injured during the attacks.

When asked about his pardons for those convicted of assaulting officers, Trump concluded: “They were very minor incidents, and it was time."

Latest Stories

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canada's oil, gas, vehicle or lumber imports

    As Ottawa promises to retaliate against American trade tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a new swipe at Canada.Trump says the United States does not need oil, gas, vehicles, or lumber imports from his allies to the north. Trump made the comments Thursday, in his first speech to world leaders since returning to the White House for his second term. During his virtual address at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was unwavering on his threat of tariffs while sharing

  • Trump targets Canada's digital services tax with America First trade policy

    One of U.S. President Donald Trump's freshly signed executive orders puts the Liberal government's digital services tax into the sights of America's Commerce, Treasury and Trade departments, threatening to further irritate the trade relationship between the two countries.The America First Trade Policy, signed into force by Trump Monday evening, seeks to ensure America's trading relationships bring maximum benefit to "American workers, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs and businesse

  • U.K. Magazine Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page ‘Apology’ For The Ages

    Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.

  • ‘No Other Choice’: Trump Issues an Ultimatum to Pal Putin

    Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to his one-time ally Vladimir Putin, threatening him with retribution if he doesn’t make a deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. In an apparent effort to make good on his already-broken vow to end the war within 24 hours of becoming president, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to try and bend the strong-man leader’s arm. “I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War

  • GOP Fears Jan. 6 Probe Will Expose Their X-Rated and ‘Embarrassing’ Texts

    Mike Johnson’s office urged Republicans against subpoenaing a key Jan. 6 Committee witness so “sexually explicit” texts GOP lawmakers sent her would remain under wraps, a report alleged Thursday. The witness in question is Cassidy Hutchinson, a 28-year-old former White House aide from Donald Trump’s first term who gave explosive testimony to the committee about his actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Trump’s return to power has Republicans clamoring to seek retribution against political foes who

  • Ex-Federal Prosecutor Explains Why Donald Trump’s Fealty Move Is Actually ‘So Dumb’

    "It just makes no sense at all," said Andrew Weissmann, who also predicted how it could spectacularly backfire.

  • Trump Revokes Workplace Discrimination Rules Enacted By LBJ In 1965

    The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

  • Jamie Dimon on tariffs: ‘Get over it’

    Businesses worldwide and mainstream economists are fretting about higher prices as President Donald Trump unveils his tariff-heavy economic strategy. But Jamie Dimon, CEO of the world’s largest bank, believes there’s perhaps too much worrying and not enough faith in Trump’s plan.

  • Trump Strips Mike Pompeo’s Secret Service Detail Amid Iran Threats

    Mike Pompeo is the latest to have his Secret Service detail pulled by Donald Trump. A reason for the abrupt change is unclear, but The New York Times reported Pompeo still faces ongoing assassination threats for his role in the U.S. killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani in 2020. “As recently as the end of last week, two separate government representatives, two separate government agencies called,” Pompeo told the Times. “They said our current assessment is that the threat level remains

  • Saudi Arabia intends to invest $600 billion in US, crown prince says during call with Trump

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said Thursday the kingdom wants to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years, comments that came after President Donald Trump earlier put a price tag on returning to the kingdom as his first foreign trip.

  • Will Donald Trump be ranked as a great president? Here’s what the research tells us

    Some presidents are considered great, others are not. What are the factors that make a difference?

  • Poilievre says he's 'not aware' of more than two genders, has other priorities

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he is only aware of two genders — male and female — and that the government should leave questions of gender identity alone.

  • Critics Rip Trump Crony Stephen Miller Over Incredibly Hypocritical Claim About 'The Law'

    Trump's own actions stand in direct contradiction to Miller's claim.

  • Trump says he is not sure US should be spending anything on NATO

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was not sure the United States should be spending anything on NATO, telling reporters the U.S. was protecting NATO members, but they were "not protecting us." Trump earlier demanded that other members of the transatlantic alliance spend 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense – a huge increase from the current 2% goal and a level that no NATO country, including the United States, currently achieves.

  • Skeptical of Russia's data, some Western officials judge its economy by looking at Moscow from space

    Russia says it's withstanding the impact of sanctions. Sweden's finance minister says satellite images show a different story.

  • Trump removes US Coast Guard chief, official cites DEI focus

    The Trump administration has fired U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of an armed forces branch, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday. Former President Joe Biden nominated Fagan to lead the Coast Guard, which is responsible for maritime security, in 2021. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman, in a message posted on the Coast Guard's website, confirmed Fagan had been relieved of her duties after a "long and illustrious career."

  • Air Force Pilot Vanished Over Vietnam During Mission in 1967, and Officials Say They Solved the Case

    Lt. Col. Donald W. Downing disappeared during a nighttime armed reconnaissance mission over the then-Democratic Republic of Vietnam, officials said

  • Stephen Colbert Has Emotional Response to Anti-Trump Bishop’s ‘Courage’

    Stephen Colbert was visibly emotional and teared up during his monologue Wednesday night, appearing to be deeply moved by a speech directed at Donald Trump by a D.C. bishop. Colbert showed a clip of the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde’s speech to Trump during Tuesday’s inaugural prayer service when she urged the president to “have mercy upon the people in our country,” including “gay, lesbian, and transgender children,” as well as immigrant “communities whose children fear that their parents will

  • Trump Pulls John Bolton’s Secret Service Protection

    “The American people can judge for themselves which President made the right call," the onetime national security adviser said.

  • Trump Rewards Agent Who Shielded Him in Assassination Bid With New Job

    President Donald Trump just handed a huge promotion to the head of his personal security detail who shielded him from an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally last year. Sean Curran has been appointed director of the Secret Service, Trump announced on Truth Social. “Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service,” the president wrote.