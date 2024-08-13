Donald Trump, Elon Musk interview on X delayed due to technical difficulties with Spaces. Why Trump’s campaign is pushing him to do more social media

This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump during rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8, 2022, left, and Elon Musk in Wilmington, Del., July 12, 2021. (AP Photo)
Former President Donald Trump on Oct. 8, 2022, left, and Elon Musk on July 12, 2021. (Associated Press)

At 8 p.m. ET, hundreds of thousands of X users flocked to the platform to hear owner Elon Musk interview Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

But half an hour after the conversation between Trump and Musk was supposed to start on X, the interview had yet to begin.

Musk claimed the site was under a denial of service attack and that the interview would be conducted with a smaller number of listeners than initially planned. The interview began at roughly 8:42 p.m., with Musk asking Trump about the assassination attempt against the former president in Butler, Pa., last month.

Trump’s X interview, his third social media-first appearance in recent weeks, was to take place over Twitter Space, a feature in the X app that lets users listen in and join live audio conversations with other users and groups. The interview is part of a strategy that journalist and conspiracy theory expert Mike Rothschild suggested is indicative of the types of voters the Trump campaign is courting as well as the changing election landscape in general, which is becoming increasingly less reliant on traditional media.

“New voters, the people who are just getting involved in the electoral process, those are people you can reach through streamers, through podcasts, through influencers. So it’s a very smart strategy,” Rothschild told Yahoo News. “It’s not the hour-long cable news special, it’s not the press conference. … Trump himself has completely upended what it means to be campaigning.”

This marks the third social media-first interview Trump has done in recent weeks,

Musk is not the first social media personality Trump has given his time to in recent weeks. Back in June, he gave an interview to YouTuber-turned-wrestler-turned-energy-drink-entrepreneur Logan Paul.

More recently, Trump joined a stream on the platform Kick with controversial 23-year-old streamer Adin Ross on Aug. 5. At its peak, the video had over 580,000 concurrent viewers. Ross has made headlines in the past for being banned from the popular streaming platform Twitch for using homophobic slurs, sharing racist and anti-Semitic messages in his live chat and displaying pornographic images during streams to his predominantly teenage audience.

Trump’s vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, also made an appearance on a podcast hosted by the YouTube group Nelk Boys on Aug. 1, which he leveraged to help launch his TikTok account. The Nelk Boys are also no strangers to controversy and regularly promote ring-wing political causes and incel culture.

What Ross, the Nelk Boys and Musk have in common are their massive and dedicated fan bases, composed predominantly of young men. This demographic — a subsect of the coveted Gen Z crowd — is exactly who the Trump campaign is trying to speak to, Rothschild told Yahoo News.

The target audience can be described as “hyper-masculine edgelords,” referring to people who try to have the most provocative and contrarian opinions, especially online. This group is not plugged into traditional news sources, Rothschild argues, and they most likely think that “voting is a joke and for losers.”

“He’s really trying to reach these people because this is kind of the only potentially new demographic he has left,” Rothschild argued. “His base is not growing.”

The Associated Press reported in February that there were some doubts over whether Trump could expand his base, made up of mostly white, middle-aged men, and win over new Republicans or undecided voters.

Trump’s return to X and interview with Musk is all about amping up his dedicated base and enticing them enough to get them to the polls in November, especially as Vice President Kamala Harris has seen an explosive surge in the polls recently. The interview is not about clearing up Trump’s past controversial comments or providing insight into what a potential second Trump administration would look like.

“This is not going to be any kind of an attempt to find consistency in the things that [Trump] has said, because the people who are watching this don’t care,” Rothschild said. “It’s the spectacle. We’re bypassing legacy media and we’re going straight to the people.”

Despite how publicly Musk has embraced Trump — even to the detriment of Tesla’s sales — the former president has stayed off of X for almost a full year. But Trump’s return could help boost the platform, which has been struggling against lawsuits, declining user growth and its own advertisers.

Musk, who has endorsed Trump for president, has also been accused of censoring liberal political content on X, as well as promoting inaccurate information, both which promote the Trump campaign to the platform’s 540 million users. In an Aug. 12 letter to the House Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jerrold Nandler demanded an investigation into X, calling some of the content “deceptive or harmful” to “democratic elections at large.”

Others have speculated that Musk is trying to redeem himself and X after Ron DeSantis’s disastrous and glitchy presidential bid launch in May 2023. Even Trump made fun of the stream at the time.

