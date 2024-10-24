Donald Trump 'fascist' row: I wouldn't use that language, says Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she would not describe Donald Trump as a “fascist” and distanced herself from the allegation made by Kamala Harris against her Republican rival.

The Democrat contender to be the next US president made the claim during a town hall event in a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night.

With less than two weeks to go until the November 5 election, she left no doubt that she believes her opponent can be characterized by the Far-Right authoritarian ideology.

Asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if she thinks Trump is a fascist, Ms Harris replied bluntly.

“Yes, I do,” she said. “Yes, I do.”

Her answer came shortly after John Kelly, Trump’s former chief-of-staff, used the same term to describe the Republican nominee.

Harris’ comments were a bolder version of an answer that she gave during an interview last week.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy (PA Wire)

But across the Atlantic, Cabinet minister Ms Nandy who was on the media round for the Government made clear she disagreed with the use of such language.

“I’m not going to criticise Kamala Harris,” she told Times Radio.

“She is fighting her own campaign and she is entitled to speak for herself but I wouldn’t use that language about another politician.”

She explained further: “Over the course of time, both in American politics and here in the UK we have got into a very base political debate where we have had far too much of people using negative language towards one another.

“I’ve always believed, whether it’s politicians in my own party who are doing it, or politicians in other parties, we can fundamentally disagree on matters of policy but we should treat each other with respect.

“It’s not the sort of language that I would use.”

She added that she “admired enormously” vice-president Ms Harris.

But warning against using language such as “traitor”, as thrown about during the Brexit debate, she added: “I can profoundly disagree with people in politics but it’s my personal belief that you lose the ability to understand one another if you don’t treat each other on a personal level with the upmost respect.”

Her comments came as the Trump campaign has accused the “Far-Left” Labour Party in Britain of interfering in the US elections, a claim strongly denied by ministers in the UK.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives in Apia, Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, as the row over Labour alleged interference in the US election grows (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer’s now No10 chief-of-staff Morgan McSweeney was among senior Labour figures who attended the Democratic National Convention in August and dozens of Labour activists have joined the Harris campaign.

Ms Nandy insisted the senior Labour figures at the convention were not “offering advice” to the Harris campaign, with the activists who had volunteered for it said to have gone to the US as individuals not being paid to do so by the party.

A statement on Mr Trump’s website, DonaldJTrump.com on Tuesday night announced an official complaint had been filed with US federal election officials, and claimed the Labour Party had “made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions”.

Labour rejects the claim.

Sir Keir has insisted his relationship with Trump is not in jeopardy as he seeks a second term in the White House, with polls suggesting the presidential race is too close to call.

As the US presidential campaigns were heading towards the last lap, Ms Harris attempted to distance herself from Joe Biden as several polls show the president is a drag on her candidacy and that voters are eager for a new direction.

Trump in recent days has sought to rally turnout from Christian evangelicals.