Donald Trump fires the US government's top ethics official

President Donald Trump is removing the federal government's top ethics official, the Office of Government Ethics said on Monday.

The office wrote on its webpage that the president fired David Huitema, and that the agency's chief of staff will become acting director.

US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, following a trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, for the NFL Super Bowl on February 10, 2025.

The Office of Government Ethics negotiates with Cabinet nominees on their ethics agreements so that they can abide by conflict of interest laws. It also collects financial disclosures from thousands of federal government employees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump fires chief of the Office of Government Ethics